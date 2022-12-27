ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TennisBuzz.net

Australian Open organisers hopeful 'well-educated' public will give Novak Djokovic a positive reaction

By Lynsey Thompson
TennisBuzz.net
TennisBuzz.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkBKf_0jviNpmV00

Tournament organiser Craig Tiley hopes Australians will welcome Novak Djokovic return

Novak Djokovic has landed back in Australia for the first time since his much-publicised deportation ahead of the last Australian Open.

And, although his original deportation divided opinion in the country and his subsequent return has sparked another debate, tournament organiser Craig Tiley thinks the Australian public will welcome Djokovic’s return.

The Serbian was at the centre of a visa issue last January when he was originally given permission to enter Australia which was then revoked due to his Covid vaccination status.

The former world number one was held in an immigration centre as his appeal went through, while there was an international public and media frenzy over the outcome and what consequences this may have.

While Djokovic wasn’t allowed to play the 2022 Grand Slam, there was a question over whether his deportation would include the standard clause that would prevent him from returning for a three-year period.

View the original article to see embedded media.

That question was put to rest a few weeks ago, when the current Australian government overturned Djokovic could return to play in the 2023 Grand Slam.

Now Tiley, has spoken out saying he is confident that despite the history and background, he believes the Australian public will open their arms to Djokovic and react well to his appearance.

"I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public, we welcome him (Djokovic) back to Australia " Tiley told reporters.

“I think as we speak he’s landing in Adelaide and I think that he is going to be again the player to beat.”

Djokovic has won a record nine Australian Open titles and is largely considered favourite to pick up his tenth title, which would also make him level with Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slam crowns.

Tiley believes that Djokovic’s record and crowd-pleasing performances will be enough to win over any doubters in the crowd.

"We're a very well-educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis, they love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches.

"And I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that."

The 2023 Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park from January 16th to 29th.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram , and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here .

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page .

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles  -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Guardian

Pelé, Brazil World Cup winner and football legend, dies aged 82

Pelé, the Brazilian virtuoso whose captivating skill and athleticism ensured he was universally regarded as one of football’s greatest players, has died at the age of 82. Pelé, who had a colon tumour removed in 2021, was readmitted to Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo in November amid deteriorating health. A hospital statement on Thursday confirmed the death of “our dear King of Football” at 3.27pm local time, “due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of cancer of colon associated with his previous clinical condition.”
AFP

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

Brazil starts three days of national mourning on Friday for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at age 82. Pele dazzled from the age of 15, when he started playing professionally with Santos.
BBC

Pele: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo among those paying tribute

"King" Pele "changed everything", says Brazil forward Neymar as tributes pour in for the late footballing legend. Arguably the greatest player ever, Pele died at the age of 82 on Thursday and current and former players took to social media to pay their respects. "Before Pele, football was only a...
msn.com

Passengers on a cruise liner's first voyage say Christmas Day was an 'absolute disaster,' with some waiting until 11 p.m. to have dinner, report says

Slide 1 of 3: There have a number of controversial decisions involving Video Assistant Referees at the World Cup. The most recent came on Thursday as Japan beat Spain 2-1. Below, we take a look at biggest incidents involving the technology at the tournament. Japan pulled off a brilliant comeback to beat Spain 2-1 and book its place in the knockout rounds of the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday, but the victory wasn't without a bit of controversy.Spain had taken the lead early in the first half through Alvaro Morata, before being pegged back just after the break by Japan substitute Ritsu Doan. Moments after Doan's equalizer, Ao Tanaka then bundled the ball into the net to give Japan the lead, but the referee initially ruled no goal, as the ball had appeared to go out of play before Kaoru Mitoma cut the ball back to Tanaka.After a short consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), however, the goal was deemed good. Though from the angles provided by television cameras, the ball looked completely out, the VAR, Fernando Guerrero of Mexico, concluded that the curvature of the ball was still overhanging the line, meaning, by the letter of the law, the ball was still in play when Mitoma touched it. —SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 2, 2022After the match, Spain head coach Luis Enrique made the astonishing claim that the photo picturing the ball in play "must have been tampered.""It cannot be that this photo is real," he said. "It has to be manipulated."Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu disagreed. "There is great technology nowadays," he said. "If it were really out it would have been a goal-kick."—James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) December 1, 2022 This isn't the only VAR decision to have caused controversy at this year's World Cup. Below, we take a look at biggest incidents involving the technology at the tournament and explain the resulting decisions.
The Guardian

My 104-year-old Nan’s secret to a long life

“Just because no one has lived forever before, doesn’t mean Nan won’t be the first.” That’s a joke my cousin made about my then 94-year-old grandmother. A decade later it feels more like a prophecy. Nan is 104. She’s lived on her own for more than...
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Post Tribute to Pelé: 'A True Football Icon'

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared Team England's tribute to the Brazilian soccer legend, who is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time Prince William and Kate Middleton are remembering Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, who died at 82 on Thursday. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, reposted Team England's tribute to the sports icon on their official social media pages. The three-time World Cup champion died in São Paulo after a progression of colon cancer, The New York Times reported. "Paying tribute...
TennisBuzz.net

TennisBuzz.net

New York, NY
61
Followers
132
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily tennis coverage: Breaking news, live scores, feature content and more from the ATP Tour, WTA Tour and all four Grand Slams.

 https://tennisbuzz.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy