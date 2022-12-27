West Virginia had two openings on the coaching staff. There's just one now. The Mountaineers have a receivers coach (and should make that official soon) but they do not have an offensive coordinator ... unless they already do and are searching for just a quarterbacks coach. It's complicated, but that's why we're here. What happened with Clint Trickett? What do we (still) think about Neal Brown's role in 2023? What can Bilal Marshall do on and off the field? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO