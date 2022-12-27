Read full article on original website
Explaining WVU's rise to one of the nation's most improved teams
With nine first-year players and a new assistant coach, West Virginia basketball has so far played 12 games, battled the No. 1 team in the country, lost a starting forward for two games, had a waiver request for a transfer denied and managed to win 10 games and build a lead of 10 or more points in nine of those. For all of that, the Mountaineers were rewarded with a spot in the top 25 for the first time since the end of the 2020-21 season.
Conditions weren't ideal, but WVU managed with 2023 class
Neal Brown will be West Virginia's football coach again in 2023, but it wasn't always so clear as a losing streak during the season and the dismissal of the athletic director clouded the future. That can be a big problem in recruiting. The Mountaineers chose to retain Brown and support him moving forward, and last week Brown added to the roster he'll have at his disposal when he announced the 2023 recruiting class. Included within was a number of players who will be expected to contribute on offense, defense and special teams as well as a selection of individuals who were the keys to the class itself.
Sources: WVU set to hire familiar name as wide receivers coach
Work on West Virginia football's coaching staff is underway and has incorporated familiar names for the two vacancies. Sources told EerSports the main target for the receivers coach position is Bilal Marshall, a former WVU graduate assistant who is currently the receivers coach at VMI. The Mountaineers intend to fill that spot soon and are expected to hire Marshall after Tony Washington departed following one season to rejoin Jamey Chadwell at Liberty.
Johnson playing a bit like he used to and a bit like WVU asked
He is not Jevon Carter. He is not Deuce McBride. That hasn't stopped West Virginia from pushing him in that direction. That hasn't stopped him from challenging himself. And after all this time, Kedrian Johnson is not who Kedrian Johnson was. "My first two years, they were always telling me,...
voiceofmotown.com
Big News Coming to West Virginia Football Today?
Morgantown, West Virginia – Today at 3:33PM could be a huge turning point in the future of West Virginia football. That’s when former four star linebacker Amari Gainer announces his transfer commitment. Gainer, the active leader for the Florida State Seminoles with 210 career tackles, is set to decide between West Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama, who has made a late push for the talented linebacker.
LISTEN: One down, one to go for the 2023 staff
West Virginia had two openings on the coaching staff. There's just one now. The Mountaineers have a receivers coach (and should make that official soon) but they do not have an offensive coordinator ... unless they already do and are searching for just a quarterbacks coach. It's complicated, but that's why we're here. What happened with Clint Trickett? What do we (still) think about Neal Brown's role in 2023? What can Bilal Marshall do on and off the field? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Florida State LB Transfer Amari Gainer Makes Decision
Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in West Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in West Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in West Virginia. GOLF’s other course...
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Fat Angelos
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Fat Angelo’s in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WTOV 9
Vue 42 in Wheeling opens to great fanfare, ready to carry momentum into new year
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling's newest martini bar has been booked since the day it opened, and it's ready to continue that momentum into the new year, starting with a New Year's Eve celebration. Early in November, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public in Centre Market and...
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
WDTV
OrangeTheory Fitness preparing for Bridgeport opening
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For people looking to get in shape this new year, Bridgeport is offering a new place to workout. OrangeTheory Fitness located at The Square in Bridgeport is planning to open its doors by mid January. The gym is offering a free week of VIP training before...
WDTV
Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project
The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
wajr.com
Morgantown firefighters respond to Friday kitchen fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire in Wiles Hill on Friday afternoon. An automatic fire alarm was triggered in the 400 block of Center Street at 3:32 p.m. At the same time, a neighbor called 911 and reported smoke and a crackling sound.
WDTV
Multiple Mon County schools damaged by winter storm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple Monongalia County Schools are beginning repairs after weather damage from last week’s polar vortex. A total of nine schools suffered damage, four of which had water damage as a result of broken pipes. Other damage ranges from cafeteria freezers going down to HVAC problems.
West Virginia native featured in Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar
A West Virginia native was recently featured on Fox News for being one of the bartenders/wait staff featured in the Hooters 2023 swimsuit calendar. Grace Burchett, who attended West Virginia University, works at the Naples, Florida Hooters. Burchett said to Fox News that she didn’t think she would make the 2023 calendar but it’s special […]
WTOV 9
Crash slows main Wheeling thoroughfare
WHEELING, W.Va. — Two vehicles collided Thursday evening at the intersection of National Road and Park View Lane in Wheeling causing injuries. The call was reported to the Wheeling Police Department just before 5:45. No further details are available.
wajr.com
Harrison County officials search for missing man who never arrived at Morgantown Christmas Eve destination
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Brian Scott Large, 55, who was last seen Dec. 24. Detectives said Large was traveling to Morgantown in a white 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with West Virginia license number NDW411. Anyone with information about Large is asked...
