Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania certifies election results after recount delay

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's top elections official fully certified results from the November vote late last week after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process, the Department of State said Tuesday.

An agency spokesperson said acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all races in the 2022 midterm election on Thursday.

The final tally was issued less than two weeks before members of Congress and state lawmakers are due to be sworn in on Jan. 3. The inauguration of the state's next governor , Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, will be held Jan. 17.

Recount petitions in at least 27 of the state's 67 counties, covering 172 voting precincts, caused delays as some county elections boards waited until litigation was resolved before sending in their own certifications to the state.

The Department of State had said it expected to comply with a request from the clerk of the U.S. House to send certification documents to Congress by mid-December.

Conservatives voicing concerns about the accuracy and reliability of Pennsylvania's voting machines and procedures filed most of the petitions. The majority were dismissed, but county judges did authorize at least 19 precinct recounts in six counties that moved vote totals barely or not at all.

Comments / 32

Debby
4d ago

Just a waste of time an money. simply tired of going through this every time they don't win. stop the madness

Reply
12
SRGIii
3d ago

I no longer have time for folks too slow to even keep up with normal thinking capacity. You will never get enough investigations or recheck to please folks UNLESS their people win. Doesn't work like that no matter how hard you try. Join the upper thinking society. Stop sitting there with drule dripping out of your mouths, trying to put the square peg in the round hole...its ok.

Reply
4
Robert Lee
4d ago

It must be Nice to know that you can have more ballots cast in certain precincts than actual residence living in that precinct 😏 sounds like they’re going to have to go to voting centers like AZ to cover up this little discrepancy🤔

Reply(2)
7
