Police report over 40 wrecks after surprise snow, ice

Reports of snow started coming in from parts of Floyd and Polk counties around 7 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 4 a.m. Tuesday and cautioned drivers to be careful of melting snow turning to ice on the roads. John Bailey

Wednesday update: As of 5:30 a.m., Floyd County E-911 operators say they've not heard of any additional road issues so far today. There was some snow on the ground in more shaded spots of the community late Tuesday afternoon in addition to some wet roads. Overnight temperatures dropped to the mid 20s as well. Please use caution when starting out this morning.

Previously:

A surprise snowfall, despite the minimal amount of snow, was the cause attributed to nearly 40 wrecks in Rome and Floyd County between Monday night and early Tuesday.

“We were checking the National Weather Service updates regularly,” said Tim Herrington, director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency. “So when the snow started falling, we were a bit surprised because it was only calling for possible flurries — until the snow started coming down.”

Rome had 10 or 11 cars slide off the road, according to Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett, but none of the city’s wrecks were considered serious.

Floyd County had considerably more activity. “Since 6 p.m. (Monday), Floyd County received 31 calls regarding automobile wrecks with injuries,” said Jerome Poole of the Floyd County Police Department on Tuesday. “This is a considerable increase over your average Monday night.”

However, it seems at this point none of the wrecks in Rome or Floyd County involved serious injuries or fatalities.

City and county public works department crews helped clear some state roads that needed attention.

“We’re lucky that the kids are out of school and we don’t have to worry about school buses,” Poole said. “That makes things much easier.”

“We even had the chief and assistant chief out early this morning covering wrecks,” he added. “Highway 20 West was in the worst condition, just sheets of ice on the road.”

Several businesses as well as the Floyd County and Rome government offices had delayed openings because of the conditions.

Officials are also warning of the potential of more ice on Tuesday night to Wednesday morning as roads have the potential to re-freeze.