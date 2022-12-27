ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Police report over 40 wrecks after surprise snow, ice

By John Bailey, Adam Carey
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06U7oh_0jviNiqe00
Reports of snow started coming in from parts of Floyd and Polk counties around 7 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 4 a.m. Tuesday and cautioned drivers to be careful of melting snow turning to ice on the roads. John Bailey

Wednesday update: As of 5:30 a.m., Floyd County E-911 operators say they've not heard of any additional road issues so far today. There was some snow on the ground in more shaded spots of the community late Tuesday afternoon in addition to some wet roads. Overnight temperatures dropped to the mid 20s as well. Please use caution when starting out this morning.

Previously:

A surprise snowfall, despite the minimal amount of snow, was the cause attributed to nearly 40 wrecks in Rome and Floyd County between Monday night and early Tuesday.

“We were checking the National Weather Service updates regularly,” said Tim Herrington, director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency. “So when the snow started falling, we were a bit surprised because it was only calling for possible flurries — until the snow started coming down.”

Rome had 10 or 11 cars slide off the road, according to Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett, but none of the city’s wrecks were considered serious.

Floyd County had considerably more activity. “Since 6 p.m. (Monday), Floyd County received 31 calls regarding automobile wrecks with injuries,” said Jerome Poole of the Floyd County Police Department on Tuesday. “This is a considerable increase over your average Monday night.”

However, it seems at this point none of the wrecks in Rome or Floyd County involved serious injuries or fatalities.

City and county public works department crews helped clear some state roads that needed attention.

“We’re lucky that the kids are out of school and we don’t have to worry about school buses,” Poole said. “That makes things much easier.”

“We even had the chief and assistant chief out early this morning covering wrecks,” he added. “Highway 20 West was in the worst condition, just sheets of ice on the road.”

Several businesses as well as the Floyd County and Rome government offices had delayed openings because of the conditions.

Officials are also warning of the potential of more ice on Tuesday night to Wednesday morning as roads have the potential to re-freeze.

Comments / 2

Related
weisradio.com

Rome Woman Charged in Hit-and-Run that Killed Floyd County Man

A Rome woman is charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Floyd County man whose body was found on the side of a Polk County highway this past week. Chasmine Miye’ Lowe, 24, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and booked into the Polk County Jail on Tuesday. She is charged with felony counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Person killed in Fulton County crash on New Year's Eve

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes in Fulton County have reopened following a fatal crash on Route 166 on New Year's Eve morning. Officials have not released much about how the crash happened but said it involved one car around. Georgia State Patrol said that the person was dead and that they were notifying their family.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd County and Rome City: Tuesday Morning Delayed Start due to Weather

Due to overnight low temperatures, Floyd County administration offices will delay opening until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Jurors should call the message line for updated information before reporting. All essential personnel will report as scheduled unless they have made other arrangements with their supervisors. Any employees who will not be able to make it in at 11:00 a.m. due to traveling difficulties or other weather-related issues will need to contact their supervisors to make other arrangements.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday December 30th

Vincent Johnston, 45 of Centre was arrested December 30th at 1:13 AM, charged with two counts of failure to appear by the Centre Police Department. Billy Haggard, 55 of Piedmont was arrested December 30th at 12:36 AM, charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Overturned Calhoun Fire truck

These details are preliminary as the crash is still under investigation. According to the Georgia State Patrol, On December 26, at approximately 2:09 PM, Troopers responded to a fire truck rollover on GA 3 in Gordon County near Soldiers Pathway. The investigation determined a fire truck driven by Braden G. Mullins, age 22, Gordon County Fire Department, was traveling southbound in the left lane when a silver Dodge van, driven by Christopher M. Hutchins, Age 45 of Calhoun, traveling northbound, turned in front of the fire truck. The driver of the fire truck attempted to avoid a collision with the van entering the right lane of travel. The abrupt lane change caused the fire truck to begin to tip. The driver attempted to correct the fire truck but was unable to avoid it overturning. The driver of the van fled the scene. Troopers were able to obtain video footage of the crash from a convenience store which showed the van traveling onto Soldiers Pathway after the crash. Gordon County Deputies located the van at an address on Soldiers Pathway and made contact with the van driver who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was charged with DUI among other traffic-related charges. The firefighter operating the fire truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in the fire truck.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Body of Missing Floyd County Man Has Been Found

According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol the body of a 28-year-old missing Floyd County man has been discovered in Polk County. Polk County Police asked the Georgia State Patrol for help in the investigation after the body of Sharad Robinson was found Monday on the shoulder of Georgia 1 (Highway 27).
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Floyd, Gordon, and Bartow

Snow fell across much of north Georgia yesterday evening, coating roadways. Some of the snow melted, creating slush which has likely turned into black ice as temperatures have fallen into the middle 20s to around 30 degrees. Black ice will be most likely on untreated roadways and bridges and overpasses. Morning commuters should remain extra cautious and be prepared for slick roads. Temperatures in the higher terrain may only approach freezing today. Outside of the higher terrain, temperatures should begin to rise above freezing by late morning.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Body Found After Hit And Run

These details are preliminary as the crash is still under investigation. On December 26, Polk County PD requested GSP’s assistance with a Hit and Run. After investigating the scene, it was determined that a Pedestrian, Mr. Sharad Robinson, age 28, was walking southbound on the east shoulder of GA 1 towards Cedartown. An unknown vehicle traveling northbound, traveled off the east shoulder of GA 1 and struck Mr. Robinson. After the impact, the vehicle continued northbound fleeing the scene. Mr. Robinson succumbed to his injuries. It was later discovered that Mr. Robinson had been reported missing out of Floyd County since December 18. It is believed that this crash happened on December 18, and that Mr. Robinson’s body has been there since. Next of kin was notified and identified the remains with the Polk County Coroner. A GSP SCRT team is assisting with the investigation.
POLK COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Single Vehicle Rollover in Leesburg Injures One on Thursday Morning

First Responders quickly reacted to reports of a single-vehicle rollover, taking place on Thursday morning in Leesburg, just prior to 11:00. They arrived at the scene of the wreck on Holman Street to find the truck upside down in a ditch. The female driver was removed from the vehicle and...
LEESBURG, AL
wrganews.com

Countdown begins for Rome’s New Years Eve Firework Show

The countdown is on for the beginning of 2023 and the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Atrium Health Floyd. The fireworks show is set to begin at approximately 7 p.m., and the show should last about 13 minutes. Like the July 4th show, the display will be shot from the top of Jackson Hill, meaning it will be viewable from most of Rome. People can get great views all along the levee, on Broad Street, along both pedestrian bridges downtown, and just about anywhere, you can see the large American flag flying above Jackson Hill. While there won’t be any activities that evening in Ridge Ferry Park, businesses throughout Rome will be open and celebrating New Year’s Eve. The parking lot of the Rome Civic Center will be closed due to its proximity to Jackson Hill. The trails on Jackson Hill will also be closed. When parking, be sure to use public lots. Several parking lots near Jackson Hill are reserved for local businesses and their customers. Those lots have signs indicating they will tow cars parked and not utilizing the businesses. In past years, some motorists stopped on the road or on the side of the road during the fireworks show which causes traffic problems and is a safety issue. Please refrain from stopping on the road and find a safe location off of the roadway to park and watch the show.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Retired Carroll County firefighter battling cancer loses home in fire

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Tragedy struck the family of a retired Carroll County firefighter who is already battling cancer. A fire two days before Christmas left them homeless. His face may look familiar—the hero of a 2014 rescue operation for a little girl trapped inside a well. After 22 years as a firefighter, Clay Kierbow hung up his uniform, but he is now fighting a completely different battle.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wanted Georgia man involved in officer shooting

CARTERSVILLE – A Cartersville man wanted on an outstanding felony probation warrant was involved in an officer shooting while fleeing scene. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Cartersville, GA. On Friday, December 23, 2022, the Cartersville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate. Preliminary information indicates...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy