Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown
It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
What Is Ric Flair's Real Name?
Ric Flair's new documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair recently premiered on Peacock, in which he discussed the subject of his real name. His legal name is Richard Fliehr, which he would eventually use to transform into his iconic wrestling persona name. However, Flair was adopted as an infant in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1949 and there's been some debate about what his name was when he was born — either Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart, depending on which documents you look at.
John Cena's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reportedly Revealed
John Cena will be making his WWE return on tonight's SmackDown for his one and only match of the year, but he could very well be back for another match at WrestleMania 39. WWE no doubt wants to make that a major spectacle, and a new report from WrestlingNews.co says that Cena's opponent for the big event will be Logan Paul. They wouldn't be competing for a Championship, but it would no doubt get people talking, as we've already seen that Paul can hold his own in a ring and can certainly get his fanbase hyped up for a match.
Watch WWE Referee Hit Sami Zayn with a Stunner
Tomorrow night's WWE SmackDown will have Sami Zayn teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Kevin Owens and John Cena, and he very well could end up on the wrong side of the Stone Cold Stunner during that match. Thing is we didn't have to wait to see that happen though, as last night Zayn got in the face of referee Jessika Carr at a live event and ended up getting a Stunner from her, setting him up for another Stunner from Kevin Owens and a loss. The exchange is great and you can watch the full video via Mitchell Cook below.
Kenny Omega Teases NJPW Reunion on AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is a young promotion, but a number of its storylines harken back to deep-rooted history from across the professional wrestling landscape. At AEW's inaugural event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, two of the top-billed matches in Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho utilized each feud's storied past in WWE and NJPW, respectively. Omega's reunion with the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers had direct references to the five men's time together in Bullet Club. Even recently, Jake Hager's efforts to recruit Claudio Castagnoli to the Jericho Appreciation Society teased a Real Americans reunion.
WWE Raw Superstar Possibly Injured at House Show
You never want to see an injury happen, let alone this close to one of the biggest shows of the year, but it looks like one WWE Superstar might have just suffered an injury at a house show. The house show took place in Hershey, PA tonight, and part of the lineup had The OC's AJ Styles and Karl Anderson alongside Mia Yim taking on The Judgement Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately at one point Styles seemed to come down wrong on his leg, and Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston posted a photo of Styles sitting near the steel steps and added the caption that an X was up and he might be injured.
WWE Superstar Accidentally Busted Open by a Chair on SmackDown
After a shocking sequence that involved a returning Charlotte Flair taking down Ronda Rousey, it was time for Imperium to take the ring, but they would soon find themselves confronted by Braun Strowman. That led to three on one encounter but Ricochet would make his way to the ring with a chair, and he would effectively clear the ring with it. Unfortunately, it appeared that Gunther accidentally ended up getting his head clipped with the chair and busted open, and as you can see in the video below, he was looked at by WWE staff outside of the ring (via Cody Watson).
WWE Hall of Famer's Wife Calls Out AEW Over Max Caster's Latest Rap
The Acclaimed's latest diss track that aired on this week's AEW Dynamite was targeted at Jeff Jarrettand Jay Lethal as the two veterans are looking to dethrone Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Caster took a number of shots at Jarrett's past, including the fact that he wound up marrying Kurt Angle's ex-wife, Karen Jarrett. Caster's line directed at her went, "Failing upwards is just your way of live, and you're stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
WWE's AJ Styles Reveals Injury Status
Fans in attendance at WWE's live event in Hershey, PA the other day saw the referee flash the X symbol after AJ Styles came down on the outside, which means it's a legitimate injury. Fans were concerned and hoping Styles was okay, and the Phenomenal One released an update on his health and the injury on Twitter. Styles revealed that he broke his ankle, but he did also add that thankfully he won't need surgery. He did say that this will be the longest he's ever been out of the ring and thanked fans for all their support.
Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) Files New Name Trademark
Mercedes Varnado (formerly WWE's Sasha Banks) has been rather busy in the lead-up to her reported Wrestle Kingdom 17 debut, and that includes plenty of things behind the scenes. Previously Varnado filed to trademark a host of names, nicknames, and catchphrases, including Statement Maker, Mercedes Mone, Mone Talks, and Bank Mone. Out of those Mercedes Mone was thought to be her new ring name, but Fightful has spotted another Trademark filing made recently for the name Mone Banks, which would be another possible ring name for her, though it could also be a nickname or a catchphrase for merchandise.
Uncle Howdy Returns to WWE SmackDown and Attacks Bray Wyatt
In a change of pace, tonight's WWE SmackDown kicked off with Bray Wyatt heading to the ring, where he would come face to face with LA Knight. The two didn't have a chance to do much talking though, as the mysterious Uncle Howdy would then reappear and start heading to the ring. It was a slightly creepy entrance thanks to his gleeful saunter to the ring, and once he got in there he stood between Wyatt and Knight, confusing most as to who he was siding with.
God of War Ragnarok Trick Simplifies One of the Most Frustrating Boss Fights
If you've played God of War Ragnarok and have a favorite boss or two, you're just as likely to have one or two bosses that stood out as your absolute least favorites, the ones that either took you forever to beat or just had annoying mechanics to maneuver around. One of those bosses is probably Ormstunga, a foe which you might not remember by name but sure would by its moveset. The agile, lethal boss is a pain to track and probably will take more than one try to beat for any player encountering it for the first time, but one player has discovered an easy trick to make short work of the creature.
God of War Ragnarok Player Beats Thor on Hardest Difficulty With Pringles Can
A God of War Ragnarok player fought Thor while wearing a Pringles can on one hand. Since Twitch began to really rise in prominence, people have been trying to find ways to play games in abstract ways. Some have played games with Rock Band instruments, there's a Call of Duty: Warzone player who uses a flute, and a Twitch streamer known as MissMikkaa played Elden Ring with a controller and a dance pad... at the same time. She would fight bosses on two different versions of the game simultaneously which is already hard enough, but she was also having to fight one with only her feet using a dance pad.
Charlotte Flair Makes Shocking Return to WWE, Defeats Ronda Rousey for SmackDown Women's Title
Championship Gold was on the line during tonight's WWE SmackDown, as Ronda Rousey was defending her Title against Raquel Rodriguez. The two would go on to have a fantastic match, and Shayna Baszler would keep Rodriguez from getting the pin at one point during the match. Despite that, Rodriguez still almost won, but Rousey was able to get her to tap with an armbar from the top turnbuckle and retain, but then Charlotte Flair made her surprise return to WWE. Flair challenged Rousey to a Title match and Rousey accepted, and Flair was able to pin her and become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.
Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Speaks Out on the Ridiculously Long Episode Count for Disney+ Reboot
Daredevil: Born Again begins filming in just a matter of weeks, and will set a record of the longest series produced by Marvel Studios. At a whopping 18 episodes, the duration of Born Again Season One is double that of the next largest live-action show from the House of Ideas. That episode count is entirely by design as the series will dive into the professional career of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as he works as a top lawyer in Hell's Kitchen.
