NBC Orders ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation Starring Jesse L. Martin to Series

NBC has placed a series order for “ The Irrational ,” the network announced on Tuesday.

According to the logline, the drama follows Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior. The series is inspired by Dan Ariely ’s novel “Predictably Irrational,” which was published in February 2008 by HarperCollins. Ariely will serve as a consultant.

Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi will star.

NBC first ordered the pilot in February along with the drama “Blank Slate” from “The Brave” creator Dean Georgaris.

Known for her work as a writer and producer on popular shows like “La Brea” and “Timeless,” Arika Lisanne Mittman will serve as a writer and executive producer alongside Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum. David Frankel will direct and executive produce. Martin will produce. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is behind the production.

Goffman’s credits include “White Collar” and “The Umbrella Academy.” Baum, who created “Lie to Me,” also penned the screenplay for several TV movies including “The Wizard of Lies,” “Cocked,” and “The Surgeon General.”