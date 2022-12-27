Should the Cubs Be Interested in a Trade for Verdugo?

The Chicago Cubs are in need of a left-handed bat, could a trade for Alex Verdugo be the answer?

The Chicago Cubs want to continue getting better this offseason. After the additions of shortstop Dansby Swanson, starter Jameson Taillon, and the 2019 National League MVP in Cody Bellinger, this team is leagues better than it was just three weeks ago.

Chicago wants more.

Multiple reports have the Cubs pursuing a left-handed bat. It makes sense as it would help diversify their lineup and the right fit could help propel their offense to new heights.

While names such as Eric Hosmer, Tyler Naquin, and David Peralta have been mentioned , none hold the same upside as Alex Verdugo.

The catch with Verdugo is that it would take a trade to pry him away from the Boston Red Sox where he slashed .280/.328/.405 with 11 home runs during the 2022 MLB season.

Verdugo also has two years left of team control and is slated to hit the free agency market after the 2024 MLB season. The cost of acquisition is there for higher, but his contract fits well within Chicago's timeline and their recent dealings.

The issue the Red Sox are facing is that Verdugo hasn't developed into the star they were hoping for after receiving him in the trade that sent superstar Mookie Betts out the door. Despite boasting a career .288 batting average and a .772 OPS, Boston was still hoping for more.

Perhaps the Red Sox try and get something for Verdugo now than watch him walk out the door in two seasons. They have already made that mistake with numerous players to include shortstop Xander Bogaerts. They now appear on track to do the same with third baseman Rafael Devers.

With two years of control left, Boston could sell high and hope they can get an outfield prospect who can develop into an above-average player in the future.

For the Cubs, they have now blown open their window of contention, have plenty of bats in the minor league system, and could acquire Verdugo without breaking the bank in terms of prospects. He would then slot into the middle of the lineup and provide the much needed support Chicago is looking for from the left side.

It's one of the few trade scenarios that actually makes sense for the Cubs, and given the current state of the Red Sox, it would appear to be the correct play on their end as well.

