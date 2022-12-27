ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

East Cobb activist sues in challenge to Cobb redistricting gambit

Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Left to right: The current Cobb Board of Commissioners map, the Republican-sponsored map made law this year, and the map proposed by Democrats. Jennifer Hall

A long-awaited legal challenge to Cobb County’s bid to keep Commissioner Jerica Richardson in office arrived Tuesday in the form of a lawsuit from east Cobb activist Larry Savage.

The suit, filed in Cobb Superior Court, alleges the county’s purported use of “home rule” powers to draw its own commission district lines is flatly illegal and should be tossed out.

It’s the first move to challenge the county since its Democratic commissioners voted in October to replace a Republican-backed district map — one which was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp and draws Richardson out of her seat mid-term — with one drafted by state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna. Allen's map, which was never voted on by the legislature, would keep Richardson within her District 2.

Both maps are set to take effect Jan. 1. If the GOP map stands, both sides agree, Richardson would immediately become ineligible for office.

Richardson and the county have maintained Allen’s map is law until a judge says otherwise. But Republicans argue the county is legally out of its depth and that the General Assembly is the only body which can draw commission districts.

Savage’s lawsuit hews closely to arguments made by state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, a co-sponsor of the GOP map. Citing a letter from Stuart Morelli, an attorney for the legislature, calling the county’s action unconstitutional, Setzler asked the county Board of Elections earlier this month to affirm the state legislature's map as the law of the land.

Instead, elections board, initially said it would seek a ruling from a judge, but backtracked on that plan after Chair Tori Silas and attorney Daniel White said the board wasn’t the appropriate authority to go to the court.

The suit points to Morelli’s letter, as well as other case law, in asking the court to block the Board of Elections from using Allen’s map.

“There is a reason why other county commissions within Georgia have not undertaken what the Cobb County Board of Commissions has done; it is illegal,” the suit reads.

It further warns that allowing the county’s home rule bid to stand would open a “pandora’s box … where every other county in the State of Georgia would follow suit and start creating their own boundaries,” and create “chaos” for citizens.

Savage says he is one of those citizens who doesn't know who will represent him, living in the boundaries of Commissioner JoAnn Birrell’s District 3 under the GOP map. But were Allen’s map to stand, he’d be flipped back into Richardson’s District 2.

The suit names the Board of Elections and Elections Director Janine Eveler as defendants; White, the board’s attorney, said he had no comment on the lawsuit. He told the MDJ last week the board was unlikely to take a side on the issue.

“Unless there's some allegation that my client has engaged in some wrongdoing … we typically tell the court, we’re here and we recognize that our board is the superintendent that has to conduct these elections, and so we'll come into court and abide by whatever the court orders,” White said.

Richardson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

