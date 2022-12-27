ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Timeline of the Blizzard of 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the final day of 2022, the weather event that many in Western New York will remember as the top storm of the year, and for their whole lives, occurred just a week ago. Here is a look back at how this weather event unfolded in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lackawanna man dies after car crash in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lackawanna man died after the car he was driving struck a parked vehicle, a snowbank, and a street light on Saturday afternoon in the City of Buffalo. The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. The 54-year-old man was driving north on Seneca Street in a Chevrolet Impala when it struck a parked vehicle near Kingston Place. After that, the car struck a snowbank and a street light.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

No new storm deaths reported in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A week after the Blizzard of '22 first hit Buffalo and Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter Friday that were no new deaths from the storm to report. The death toll in Erie County stands at 39. According to the...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Garbage pickup will resume Friday in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trash will be picked up once again in the City of Buffalo. The Buffalo Common Council on Thursday announced that garbage pickup will resume Friday, and added that alternate parking is suspended until Monday. Recycling pickup is still suspended. Last week, the city canceled garbage and...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

With blizzard behind them, Buffalo council members focus on future

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Council members here in Buffalo said what they learned from this storm was simple — they weren’t prepared. And it's apparent when you see how Buffalo stands out compared to the rest of Erie County with over 30 of the total deaths occurring in the city, and it being the last municipality to reopen and lift the driving ban by almost 38 hours.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo driving ban lifted early Thursday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City Of Buffalo held a winter storm update at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The mayor said the travel ban will be lifted and city hall will be opened Thursday. He is asking that folks adhere to the now travel advisory and said if you still don't have to go out please don't. The travel advisory will be in effect until further notice, the city said.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New Year's Eve forecast for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week later, showers are back in the forecast for the second weekend in a row. But this time, it's rain instead of snow. Western New York is waking up to some light rain moving in Saturday morning. This is associated will a slow moving front that will cross through the region later Saturday evening. Until then, scattered showers will linger throughout the day, and so will clouds, with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be just around a quarter of an inch on average.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

EXPLAINER: How blizzard stunned even winter-wise Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The toll from the weekend blizzard that hit the Buffalo area was approaching 40 deaths Wednesday from the region's deadliest storm in generations. Homes are only beginning to warm after days without heat. Drivers are still claiming cars they had abandoned. In a region that prides...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy