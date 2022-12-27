Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Road closures for Buffalo Ball Drop celebration to ring in 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The end of another year is upon us, and as 2022 wraps up the 35th Annual Buffalo Ball Drop will usher in the new year. Festivities start Saturday at 10 p.m. with live entertainment leading up to the ball drop, and fireworks at midnight. And as...
Timeline of the Blizzard of 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the final day of 2022, the weather event that many in Western New York will remember as the top storm of the year, and for their whole lives, occurred just a week ago. Here is a look back at how this weather event unfolded in Western New York.
Lackawanna man dies after car crash in City of Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lackawanna man died after the car he was driving struck a parked vehicle, a snowbank, and a street light on Saturday afternoon in the City of Buffalo. The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. The 54-year-old man was driving north on Seneca Street in a Chevrolet Impala when it struck a parked vehicle near Kingston Place. After that, the car struck a snowbank and a street light.
After blizzard damage, the Ice at Canalside will be closed this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After extensive damage caused by the blizzard to Buffalo's waterfront and the rink, the Ice at Canalside will be closed over the weekend. There's still a lot of clean up to be done before they can welcome skaters back, according to Lauren Moloney Ford, the general manager of Buffalo Waterfront.
No new storm deaths reported in Erie County
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A week after the Blizzard of '22 first hit Buffalo and Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter Friday that were no new deaths from the storm to report. The death toll in Erie County stands at 39. According to the...
Garbage pickup will resume Friday in City of Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trash will be picked up once again in the City of Buffalo. The Buffalo Common Council on Thursday announced that garbage pickup will resume Friday, and added that alternate parking is suspended until Monday. Recycling pickup is still suspended. Last week, the city canceled garbage and...
City of Buffalo, businesses are bouncing back from storm, rough year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo, city officials, and businesses took some hard hits during 2022 from tragic events to severe weather. So now there is hope for some celebration, but also reflection, as they approach the new year. You do see some of that ugly gray urban...
With blizzard behind them, Buffalo council members focus on future
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Council members here in Buffalo said what they learned from this storm was simple — they weren’t prepared. And it's apparent when you see how Buffalo stands out compared to the rest of Erie County with over 30 of the total deaths occurring in the city, and it being the last municipality to reopen and lift the driving ban by almost 38 hours.
Broadway Market receives love and support after blizzard looting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of the blizzard, stores across Buffalo were broken in to and looted. 2 On Your Side heard from business owners and Buffalo Police about the disappointment, but one major hit was to the Broadway Market. Vendors had their inventory stolen, and cash registers were smashed.
Buffalo driving ban lifted early Thursday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City Of Buffalo held a winter storm update at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The mayor said the travel ban will be lifted and city hall will be opened Thursday. He is asking that folks adhere to the now travel advisory and said if you still don't have to go out please don't. The travel advisory will be in effect until further notice, the city said.
New York State employees help shovel out Schiller Park Senior Center residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees from at least 10 New York State agencies came together Friday at Schiller Park Senior Center to help residents dig out from the storm. It was organized by the state's Department of Transportation to clear sidewalks and other walkways for seniors to finally be able to get outside and get to grocery stores or other essential items.
A Buffalo man praised for 'heroic actions' after breaking into a school to help dozens shelter from the deadly blizzard
"I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom," Jay Withey wrote in a note apologizing for breaking into the school.
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
3 children dead, 3 others and grandmother hospitalized after fire on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo
Three children were killed while three others and a grandmother were hospitalized after a fire on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday.
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
New Year's Eve forecast for Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week later, showers are back in the forecast for the second weekend in a row. But this time, it's rain instead of snow. Western New York is waking up to some light rain moving in Saturday morning. This is associated will a slow moving front that will cross through the region later Saturday evening. Until then, scattered showers will linger throughout the day, and so will clouds, with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be just around a quarter of an inch on average.
Buffalo Mayor, Erie Co. Exec. spar over snow plowing in wake of historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of Buffalo’s Christmas Blizzard of 2022, it appears a feud has broken out between the Erie County Executive and the Mayor of Buffalo over snow plowing, and who should be responsible for it in the future. At his daily storm briefing on...
Buffalo driving ban remains as city streets still littered with cars
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is five days into what is now the deadliest storm in city history, and while the rest of the county is starting to open back up, the city is still blanketed and littered with hundreds of stranded cars, leaving these streets virtually unrecognizable. Why is...
Erie County distributing formula to combat shortage following blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help combat a baby formula shortage in Erie County following a historic blizzard, a formula donation is being distributed by the county. On Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz posted on social media that Wegmans donated baby formula to the county. Erie County Sheriff's deputies drove to Pottsville, Pennsylvania to collect the donation.
EXPLAINER: How blizzard stunned even winter-wise Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The toll from the weekend blizzard that hit the Buffalo area was approaching 40 deaths Wednesday from the region's deadliest storm in generations. Homes are only beginning to warm after days without heat. Drivers are still claiming cars they had abandoned. In a region that prides...
