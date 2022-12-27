Read full article on original website
WATCH: FSU Football Legacy Walk before the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma
ORLANDO -- Florida State football just arrived at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma. Here is FSU making their way into the stadium on their Legacy Walk which was well attended by a ton of Seminole faithful:
Tomahawk Nation
FSU ends 2022 with thrilling Cheez-It Bowl win against Oklahoma
As the shots rang out of the Sooner Shotgun, the ball went in the air for the 2022 Cheeze-It Bowl in Orlando, FL. It was a game of the W’s for the 61,520 fans in attendance at Camping World Stadium: Wilson, Wilson, Ward, wins. The last, courtesy of Ryan...
John Walker Talks Picking UCF over Florida, Being a Hometown Hero
John Walker talks about his college decision to pick UCF.
WESH
Central Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
Florida Court Overturns Ruling In College Football Player’s Death
A state appeals court Friday sided with a family that filed a lawsuit against Stetson University over the death of a 19-year-old football player who collapsed on the sideline during a 2017 practice. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal overturned a
Locally-Owned Seafood Eatery to Open in Orlando
The restaurant will feature a twenty-seat patio, beer, wine, and some liquor, and a basic menu of soups, sandwiches, and plates featuring lobster, shrimp, grouper, and other standard seafood fare.
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: Second Camp Wewa Director resigns
Camp Wewa is an iconic 100-year-old property that, according to the City of Apopka's website, provides lifelong memories through the camp, retreats, rentals, events, and outdoor education. It's a great place to slow down and spend a little time with nature. But things have moved much faster since the City...
disneydining.com
A Terrifying Trend at Orlando International Reaches All-Time High, Puts Disney World Guests, Other Travelers in Danger
The Transportation Safety Administration says Orlando International Airport has hit a terrifying record, and Disney World Guests flying into the airport, as well as other travelers, need to be aware. In September of this year, FOX35 Orlando reported that nearly 600 firearms had been intercepted by TSA agents since the...
WESH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn in Central Florida
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 U.S. Highway 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441 approaching 10402...
villages-news.com
New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
villages-news.com
Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle
Why hasn’t the Developer been challenged at great length for not enforcing, or adding new, restrictive covenants to prevent current and/or future residents from allowing young children or short-term residents (using airbnbs) to destroy our lifestyle? One would think that using a home owned in The Villages as an airbnb is using it as running a business (which is currently not allowed). Perhaps many of us should write to the Orlando Sentinel who might publish our complaints and affect future sales by the Developer. The news of how our lifestyle is no longer what has been promised would speak as money and influence the Developer.
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
disneyfoodblog.com
Best Airport To Use For a Disney World Trip
But, now you have to figure out how to get there. You’ve decided that flying is your best option, but the choices don’t stop there. Disney World is located in Orlando, Florida, and there are two major airport options you can choose from — but which one is the best? We’re breaking it down so you know which option is best for you!
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene
A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
Police identify suspect after 2 people shot, critically injured in Lakeland
Lakeland Police said two people were shot at an apartment complex in Lakeland Monday evening. According to police, the suspect fled the scene and has still not been found.
villages-news.com
Builder seeks more time after showdown with residents fighting housing development
A builder is seeking more time to present a plan for a housing development after losing a round in front of a planning and zoning board. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round earlier this month when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s denial of the proposed development is not binding and the project was to be considered next week by the full Lady Lake Commission.
The Spun
