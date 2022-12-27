Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Ravens Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday
With Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for this Sunday, the Ravens have signed quarterback Anthony Brown to their 53-man roster. Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, was initially on the Ravens' practice squad. He received limited snaps in Week 14, completing three pass attempts for 16 yards against the Steelers.
Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job
The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl
ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night. Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The chyron described Manning as a... The post ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss
Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral
Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
Tua Tagovailoa's Brother Speaks Out About Dolphins Quarterback's NFL Future
Tua Tagovailoa was officially diagnosed with his second concussion of the 2022 season on Wednesday. Though Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua's health was the "first and only priority" yesterday, some are wondering when, or if, the quarterback will make a return to the ...
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Message
Alabama didn't take Kansas State lightly this Saturday, that's for sure. After falling behind early, Nick Saban's squad put up 45 points to finish this season on a positive note. Following the team's Sugar Bowl victory, Saban said, "I think the guys who are here today, the team who’s here...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
Ex-Broncos Running Back Makes Russell Wilson Opinion Clear
Russell Wilson has become an easy target during the Denver Broncos' disastrous season, but a former teammate reached a breaking point Thursday. Melvin Gordon, who got released by Denver earlier this season, responded to a Twitter post from Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy defending the quarterback. "Preach!" Can't talk too...
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest
An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer. Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a...
Look: Football World Reacts To Fiesta Bowl Field Controversy
Michigan and TCU are almost one full quarter into the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday afternoon. It's TCU 14, Michigan 0 on Saturday. But the game's score isn't the only major talking point. The Fiesta Bowl field conditions are also facing criticism. Michigan and TCU players...
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Money Admission
Many people have thrown out a litany of accusatory and sometimes insulting reasons that Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become head coach at Colorado. But one person got clapped back extra hard. Coach Prime took to Twitter yesterday to retweet someone who accused him of going to Colorado for...
Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday
Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal
A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
Inside the Life of a 7'6" Shot Blocker, Paralyzed in a Bike Crash
The frame that brought Bradley NBA fame is now a challenge without medical precedent.
Urban Meyer Names Most Underrated Player In College Football
Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about evaluating college football talent. Ahead of this weekend's slate of College Football Playoff matchups, the three-time National Champion named his pick for the "most underrated" player in the nation. “I think Stetson Bennett’s the most underrated player in college football,” Meyer said,...
College Football Player's Grandfather Killed Before Bowl Game
Iowa topped Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes had some tragic news to share following the victory. The grandfather of Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell died in a car accident while he was in town for the bowl game. "Iowa LB...
