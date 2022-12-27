Read full article on original website
Related
China travel: More countries impose COVID requirements
A number of countries are stepping up COVID-19 requirements for travelers coming from China amid an uptick in cases in the country. Driving the news: China's deaths connected to the coronavirus are rising just as the government loosened its travel restrictions and opened its borders for overseas travel. Details: U.S....
Taiwan extends mandatory military service as tensions with China persist
Taiwan will extend and reform its period of mandatory military service to one year as the country continues to contend with heightened tensions with China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announced at a press conference Tuesday. Why it matters: Taiwan's current four-month mandatory military service program is no longer sufficient to...
China will end quarantines for travelers despite spike in COVID cases
China's National Health Commission announced it will no longer require travelers to quarantine upon entering the country in early January, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: The Chinese government is facing a dilemma of how to return to normal, appease protesters, and jump-start the economy while grappling with what's reported as a surge in COVID cases and deaths.
Beijing sends dozens of warplanes across Taiwan Strait
China's military deployed to areas around Taiwan 71 planes and seven ships in 24 hours, according to the Taiwanese Defense Ministry. Driving the news: The Chinese military's biggest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone since Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island in August occurred as Beijing denounced the U.S. over President Joe Biden signing into law Friday a defense spending bill that included provisions for Taiwan.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
What other airlines are doing amid Southwest's travel chaos
Multiple airlines are working to help travelers get home amid the chaotic mess caused by Southwest Airlines' recent flurry of cancellations and delays. The big picture: Thousands of American travelers have had to rebook their travel plans after Southwest delayed and canceled thousands of flights due to winter storms and the carrier's own scheduling system.
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
China home prices fall at faster pace in December - private survey
BEIJING, Jan 1(Reuters) - China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, according to a private survey on Sunday, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising COVID-19 cases despite a slew of support measures.
A new chapter of U.S.-China competition begins
The Chinese government no longer appears as invulnerable as it did at the height of the global pandemic, and Beijing's major policy changes could alter the calculus in U.S.-China competition. What's happening: Facing economic headwinds at home and increasingly unified opposition abroad, Beijing appears to be softening its tone and...
Southwest Airlines slammed by another day of cancellations
Southwest Airlines was responsible for the bulk of flight cancellations and delays again on Tuesday, signaling that the airline's recent troubles aren't parking at the gate just yet. The latest: Southwest accounted for 2,685 of the nearly 3,185 canceled U.S. flights as of 10:20 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to FlightAware.
Tesla stock walloped by "Category 5" storm as woes mount
Tesla's stock plunged by 9% on Tuesday, poised to end 2022 on a grim note after having shed over 70% of value this year. Why it matters: Investors are expressing dissatisfaction with Elon Musk by punishing Tesla's shares, with the billionaire distracted by his tumultuous buyout of Twitter. Meanwhile, Tesla...
China names U.S. envoy Qin Gang as foreign minister
China on Friday named Qin Gang, its ambassador to the United States, as its new foreign minister. The big picture: The appointment of Qin, widely considered a trusted aide of President Xi Jinping, comes as Beijing appears to be softening its tone and offering some concessions to the international community, Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian reports.
Houses bans TikTok on official devices
The social media app TikTok was banned Friday from electronic devices managed by the House of Representatives, per CNN. Driving the news: Those who install the app on official House devices will be asked to remove it, according to an internal notice sent to House staff and obtained by CNN.
Russia launches "most massive" missile attack on Ukrainian cities
Russia on Thursday launched its "most massive" missile barrage against Ukrainian cities since the beginning of its invasion earlier this year, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said. Why it matters: Preliminary data released by the Ukrainian Air Force indicated Russia launched a total of 69 air- and sea-based cruise missiles and...
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korea drones enter its airspace
South Korea's military fired warning shots and launched fighter jets and helicopters Monday in response to five North Korean drones breaching the border, AP reports. The big picture: It was the first time in five years that North Korean drones have violated South Korea's airspace. Details: It's not clear if...
Southwest flights are back on schedule after days of chaos
Southwest Airlines flights appeared to be back on schedule Friday morning ahead of another busy holiday travel weekend after days of cancellations, delays and baggage claim chaos. The latest: As of 8:30 am ET Friday morning, Southwest had 41 cancellations, which is about 1% of its flight schedule, per Flight...
Transportation Department to review Southwest's mass flight cancellations
Thousands more flights were canceled on Monday as the effects of winter storms and operational challenges continued to impact holiday travel. The big picture: The Department of Transportation tweeted that it would look into the actions of Souhwest, which accounted for a large amount of the more than 3,90s flight cancelations and 8,200-plus delays within, into or out of the U.S. as of late Monday, per FlightAware data.
What we know and don't know about the XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant
The XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant — a new version of the Omicron variant — is sweeping through the United States right now amid a chaotic travel season and the early days of winter. Why it matters: Cases tied to the new variant nearly doubled over the last week, according...
Flight cancelations continue into Christmas Day
U.S. air travel continues to be snarled on Christmas Day, even as the massive winter storm system has moved on. By the numbers: More than 1,700 flights within, to or from the U.S. have been canceled as of 1:40 pm ET, according to FlightAware. More than 4,000 other such flights...
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0