Al Roker Divides the Internet With Holiday Recipe, Shares Glimpse Into His Cozy Holiday

By Marisa Losciale
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVTIc_0jviMsXJ00
Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Al Roker celebrated the holidays with family, fur babies, and a whole lot of food—but one item on the menu had fans flocking to the comments.

Roker, 68, shared a glimpse into his Christmas with a few festive images of his family and his pup, Pepper, along with a questionable video of him basting their turkey dinner.

The clip showed the big bird spread out in a baking tray with a thick layer of off-white goop covering the entree. Roker later elaborated that the substance coating the piece of poultry was a mayo-based glaze.

"This is my spatchcock turkey that I saw in the New York Times, it's covered with an herb-mayo kind of a marinade," the famed NBC weather forecaster stated in the video.

After a little over an hour and a half, the TV personality took the cooked bird out of the oven to show fans what the finished recipe looked like. Roker also noted that his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, said it "looks weird" but was still open to trying it.

The video continued, showing the turkey plated on the Christmas table with an overlay of text which read: "Success!!! Deborah says it was yummy!!"

While the family's verdict may have been favorable, fans weren't so sure what to think. Some agreed with the Today show host, noting that "mayo makes it really juicy," while others joked that the turkey looked "like it was run-over by a reindeer."

What the presenter's followers could agree on, however, was how sweet the family's Christmas day celebration looked and what a joy it was that Roker was on the mend in time for the holidays following reports of his recent hospitalizations.

Earlier in the day, Roker shared some snaps of his family gathered around the table, Pepper lounging in front of his decorated tree, and a picture of their phenomenal Christmas breakfast spread.

"You’re a gift Al! Merry Christmas Roker family 🌲," one fan exclaimed.

Another gushed, "Love Peppers matching pjs! 😍Merry Christmas!"

"Merry🎊Christmas🎄, Al! I'm so glad☺️ you're home🏡 and doing better! We💙you!" someone else cheered, while another added, "It’s good to see you home with your family, Al. Merry Christmas to all!"

Cheers to a happy and healthy New Year for the Roker family!

