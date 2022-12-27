Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
KCJJ
Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving charged with OWI and pill possession
An Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving and an equipment violation was charged with OWI and possession of a controlled substance early Wednesday morning. Police stopped 51-year-old Effrin Hobbs of Taylor drive just after 3 am for a defective brake light and for crossing over the center and fog lines as he was traveling eastbound on US 6 near the 1st Avenue intersection. Upon contact, Hobbs reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
Wapello County Woman arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Siearre J. Ahea Smith of Agency, Iowa, on six counts of driving while barred. Deputies transported her to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $2,000 bond.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman who totaled car while allegedly drunk tried to walk away from accident
An Iowa City woman who was involved in an accident while allegedly intoxicated tried to walk away from officers investigating the incident. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Governor Street just before 12:40 am Friday after 46-year-old Leslie Delassus of Crestview Avenue totaled her Honda Accord. Upon contact, Delassus allegedly admitted that she had too much to drink to be driving, then walked away from officers.
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man arrested for destroying restaurant
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has been arrested in connection with a July burglary that forced a restaurant to close its doors to the public. Travis David Lennox, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on December 23, 2022, in connection with a July 17, 2022, burglary of La Chiva Loka, a restaurant in Riverside, Iowa.
KCRG.com
One injured following early morning Grinnell shooting
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating following an early morning shooting in Grinnell. It happened at approximately 1:40 am Thursday in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. That’s a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument...
KCJJ
Arrest made in Riverside restaurant burglary case
A suspect is in custody in a Riverside restaurant burglary case. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, last Friday 35-year-old Travis Lennox of Ottumwa was arrested on a Washington County warrant by the Ottumwa Police Department. Investigators say on July 17th Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to...
Dive Team Searching for Man
(Grandview, Iowa) A dive team is searching the Mississippi River to find a man who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Michael Bishop, Jr. of Grandview was last heard from by his daughter on December 18th. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but the GPS on Bishop’s car led investigators to believe his car is somewhere in the Mississippi River. His family says he liked to hang out near the Toolesboro Boat Ramp on the river, so the divers are starting there.
kciiradio.com
Felony Charge For West Burlington Man
On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
ems1.com
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
KCRG.com
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
KCJJ
Mobile home fire in North Liberty results in fatality
A Golf View Trailer Park resident perished when their mobile home caught fire Tuesday night. The Gazette reports that North Liberty Fire Department crews were dispatched in the 10pm hour to the trailer. A police officer was first on scene and saw flames at the front door and at a back window.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office To Have Extra Patrol This Weekend
With New Years Eve approaching, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has estimated 408 driving-related fatalities across the country for the upcoming weekend. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to prove them wrong. Additional patrol will be out in Louisa County this weekend, with a focus on...
kyoutv.com
Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant. Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public. Following an...
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
KCCI.com
Fire rips through former Iowa restaurant
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Flames ripped through a former southern Iowa restaurant early Friday morning. According to Centerville interim fire chief Vern Milburn, crews were called to the former Manhattan Steakhouse on Highway 5, just after 3 a.m. The caller reported an explosion and flames shooting through the roof. Milburn...
KCCI.com
One person, three dogs die in Iowa mobile home fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) — One person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday, KCRG reports. A police officer was the first to arrive on the scene and...
Man dead after morning crash on Highway 34 in Des Moines County
DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa — A man died Tuesday morning after a crash on Highway 34, according to a news release from the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office. At about 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 27, deputies responded to the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 34 near mile marker 253 west of Danville Road after a report of a car accident.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with bringing contraband into Johnson County Jail
An Iowa City man who allegedly fled from police who tried to stop him as he was riding his motorized bicycle faces additional charges after drugs were found on his person at the Johnson County Jail. Police say 32-year-old Jeffery Naughton of Cottonwood Avenue was operating his bike near the...
iheart.com
Iowa Trooper says Driver Ticketed Going 117 mph on I-80 Christmas Day
(West Branch, IA) -- On Christmas Day, just one day after Blizzard Warnings were dropped, a trooper pulled a driver he says was going 117 miles an hour on I-80 near West Branch. There were still dozens of cars and semis in the ditches and medians in that stretch of...
