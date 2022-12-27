ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IA

KCJJ

Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle

A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving charged with OWI and pill possession

An Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving and an equipment violation was charged with OWI and possession of a controlled substance early Wednesday morning. Police stopped 51-year-old Effrin Hobbs of Taylor drive just after 3 am for a defective brake light and for crossing over the center and fog lines as he was traveling eastbound on US 6 near the 1st Avenue intersection. Upon contact, Hobbs reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman who totaled car while allegedly drunk tried to walk away from accident

An Iowa City woman who was involved in an accident while allegedly intoxicated tried to walk away from officers investigating the incident. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Governor Street just before 12:40 am Friday after 46-year-old Leslie Delassus of Crestview Avenue totaled her Honda Accord. Upon contact, Delassus allegedly admitted that she had too much to drink to be driving, then walked away from officers.
IOWA CITY, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa man arrested for destroying restaurant

RIVERSIDE, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has been arrested in connection with a July burglary that forced a restaurant to close its doors to the public. Travis David Lennox, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on December 23, 2022, in connection with a July 17, 2022, burglary of La Chiva Loka, a restaurant in Riverside, Iowa.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCRG.com

One injured following early morning Grinnell shooting

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating following an early morning shooting in Grinnell. It happened at approximately 1:40 am Thursday in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. That’s a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument...
GRINNELL, IA
KCJJ

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dive Team Searching for Man

(Grandview, Iowa) A dive team is searching the Mississippi River to find a man who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Michael Bishop, Jr. of Grandview was last heard from by his daughter on December 18th. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but the GPS on Bishop’s car led investigators to believe his car is somewhere in the Mississippi River. His family says he liked to hang out near the Toolesboro Boat Ramp on the river, so the divers are starting there.
GRANDVIEW, IA
kciiradio.com

Felony Charge For West Burlington Man

On Wednesday, December 21, at approximately 6:20 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding suspicious activity. According to the report, two individuals drove into a farm residence in the 2400 grid of 240th Street. After being approached by the resident, one individual ran on foot, while the other fled in the vehicle.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
ems1.com

Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
ELDRIDGE, IA
KCRG.com

One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCJJ

NORTH LIBERTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office To Have Extra Patrol This Weekend

With New Years Eve approaching, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has estimated 408 driving-related fatalities across the country for the upcoming weekend. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to prove them wrong. Additional patrol will be out in Louisa County this weekend, with a focus on...
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
kyoutv.com

Ottumwa man arrested following Riverside break-ins

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 70 West 1st. St. for a report of a burglary at a restaurant. Officials say a considerable amount of damage to the business forced it to close to the public. Following an...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man

GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Fire rips through former Iowa restaurant

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Flames ripped through a former southern Iowa restaurant early Friday morning. According to Centerville interim fire chief Vern Milburn, crews were called to the former Manhattan Steakhouse on Highway 5, just after 3 a.m. The caller reported an explosion and flames shooting through the roof. Milburn...
CENTERVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

