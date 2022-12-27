Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts To Nick Kyrgios' Big Announcement
Nick Kyrgios teased a possible alliance with a rival turned friend. On Tuesday, the tennis star said in an Instagram Stories reply that he'd play doubles with Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells if the unvaccinated player is allowed entry into the United States. Kyrgios continued to lay the seeds for...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Look: Dick Vitale Has New Year's Eve Message For Fans
Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale wants everyone to have an amazing 2023. Taking to Twitter on New Year's Eve, Dickie V posted: "Hope & [pray] in 2023 we can have more [love] among ALL of us instead of the hate that is running thru our nation. Simply can be done if we TREAT ppl like WE want to be treated. God Bless & I wish ALL of YOU a HEALTHY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR!"
The Spun
