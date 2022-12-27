ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Five festive cocktails that’ll make you look like a pro this New Year’s

By Kayla Welytok
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Ucvb_0jviLFW700

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Now that Christmas is over, maybe you’re breathing a sigh of relief, or maybe now you’re focusing on the next celebration, New Year’s Eve. For those who are focusing on the latter option, we have gathered some festive drinks that will help make you look like a professional bartender at any celebration.

New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Capital Region

#1. Espresso Martini

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNbBg_0jviLFW700
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 03: Mix up your holidays with a classic Kahlúa Espresso Martini. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Pernod Ricard)

Maybe you have a caffeine lover in your life, no problem! This martini is the perfect starter drink to help your guests ease into the party. This drink is easy to make, and the ingredients can be interchangeable if you do not have everything that the recipe calls for.

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz. or 1 shot of espresso or cold brew concentrate
  • 1 oz. coffee liqueur such as  Kahlúa or Mr. Black
  • 1/2 oz. simple syrup
  • 1 1/2 oz. vodka

Directions:

  • Add all ingredients to a shaker and shake vigorously to completely chill the hot espresso and create foam (15 seconds).
  • Double strain into a coupe glass (or whatever glass you prefer). Cover half the top of the glass with a paper towel and dust the other half with espresso or cocoa powder. Garnish the plain side of the glass with coffee beans.

This recipe was provided by delish.com.

#2. New Year’s Sparkler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZ2Ct_0jviLFW700
Mimosa with strawberry garnish on a bar top (Sabel Blanco)

For those who lean towards fruity festive drinks, this one is for you. The New Year’s Sparkler consists of just four ingredients that you’re likely to already have in your home!

Ingredients:

  • 1-ounce berry-flavored vodka
  • 1 1/2 ounces of juice of your choice
  • 3 1/2 ounces Champagne, chilled, to top
  • Garnish: skewered raspberries

Directions:

  • Add the vodka and pomegranate or cranberry juice (or juice of your choice) to a chilled Champagne flute.
  • Top with the Champagne.
  • Garnish with raspberries (or fruit of your choosing) on a long skewer.

If you have guests that are picky about what fruit they like, no biggie! Like the Espresso Martini, you can use different berry-flavored elements of your choosing. This recipe was provided by Liquor.com.

Highest rated Italian restaurants in Syracuse

#3. The French 75

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4F1K_0jviLFW700
MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 02: Smirnoff celebrates the Pink Lemonade portfolio with signature cocktails and a larger-than-life pink flamingo event on September 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Smirnoff)

This popular drink is a staple of New Year’s celebrations and is perfect for those who are fans of sour drinks. Similar to spiked lemonade, this drink offers a classy twist that will leave your guests feeling superb and elegant.

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz. gin
  • 1⁄2 oz. fresh lemon juice
  • 1⁄2 oz. simple syrup
  • Champagne or sparkling wine, about 1⁄4 cup
  • Lemon twist for garnish

Directions:

  • Fill the cocktail shaker with ice. Add gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Cover and shake vigorously for 20 seconds.
  • Strain the cocktail into a large flute. Top with champagne and garnish with a lemon twist to add pizzazz.

This recipe was provided by houseandhome.com.

#4. Cranberry Whiskey Sparkler

Maybe you have a whiskey lover in your life and are having trouble finding a way to spruce up their go-to drink. No worries! We’ve got you covered! This cranberry whiskey sparkler is a perfect way to jazz things up while also remaining keeping that whiskey flavor.

Ingredients:

  • 1 ounce Crown Royal Regal Apple Whisky
  • 1 1/2 ounce cranberry juice
  • 1 sprig of fresh rosemary
  • Champagne or prosecco for topping

Directions:

  • Add the whisky, cranberry juice, and rosemary to a champagne glass.
  • Top with champagne and serve.

This recipe is provided by mantitlement.com.

‘New Years rockin’ Eve’ to feature Duran Duran

#5. Grand Marnier Champagne Cocktail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18N1hO_0jviLFW700

Maybe you want to stick to the classics and make your own twist on a champagne-centric drink, this is perfect for you. The Grand Marnier Champagne Cocktail is the perfect way to keep your drinks simple while also making you seem like a master mixer!

Ingredients:

  • 1 well-chilled 750ML bottle of champagne prosecco or sparkling cider
  • 1 cup of well-chilled juice of your choosing
  • 3 Tbsp Grand Marnier

Directions:

  • Dip the edge of each glass into a juice of your choice and then dip the glass into sugar.
  • In a large pitcher, combine all ingredients and pour into champagne flutes.
  • Garnish each glass with an orange twist to make it look fancy.

Typically this drink is made with cranberries, however, any fruit can be substituted depending on your guest’s interests.

Although these drinks are easy to make, we understand that New Year is about having fun and not having to do much work! Because of this, we have also gathered a list of the highest-rated bars in Syracuse that can help you bring in the New Year hassle-free!

