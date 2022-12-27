ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 59

David C
4d ago

It should read..."Katie Hobbits seeks medical attention for her insanity, she believes she has won this election, clearly her sanity is in question."

Reply(14)
24
Nick Blake
4d ago

they should be granted. The dried up Lake knew she had no evidence when she brought the case. She is an anti-American coward.

Reply
11
Jubes
4d ago

If Arizona and their horrible voting practices are not dealt with, it shows how deeply and pervasive criminal intent is here! There is no reason for machinery malfunctioning hours after it was tested, voters having to traverse many polling stations to try to vote, ballots being created in different sizes, voters instructed to place ballots in box #3⚠️...the list goes on and on, and ALL spells chaos which was intentionally created by Hobbs, who needed to recuse herself from the election oversight position!!! She was the fox guarding the henhouse⚠️

Reply
4
