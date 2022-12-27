Read full article on original website
Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Vehicle shootings in Fairfax County are connected: Police
Police in Fairfax County are investigating after several reports of vehicles being struck by gunfire — including an incident that left a person wounded and two others hurt from shrapnel. On Friday, Fairfax County Police Capt. Ryan Lazisky, commander of the department's criminal investigation division, noted three separate incidents...
Man found shot to death inside car in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A report of a shooting led police into a death investigation early Saturday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were on Chamber Avenue in Capitol Heights around 1:25 a.m. after they received a report about gunfire in the area. They found a man […]
Man drives John Deere farm equipment through Frederick, refuses to stop, police say
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — Police pursued a man they say was driving a John Deere track loader through the city streets of Frederick and refusing to stop Saturday. Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies assisted with shutting down roadways and attempted multiple times to get him to stop and he refused, police said. The driver advised he was driving to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Lanham home
A vehicle crashed into a home in Lanham, Maryland on Friday. Emergency responders were dispatched to the 7600 block of Finns late at 1:45 p.m., where an SUV had apparently crashed into a corner of a house, Prince George’s County and EMS said. No injuries were reported. Further details...
15 displaced by apartment fire in Prince George’s County
CHEVERLY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management is attempting to aid 15 people displaced by an apartment fire in Cheverly. At 8:05 a.m., December 28, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS responded to reports of a fire in the 6400 block of Landover Road. They discovered a fire in […]
Man charged in Fairfax Co. bank heist robbed 2 banks in Prince William Co.: Police
PRINCE WILLIAM Co. (7News) — The man apprehended for robbing a bank in Fairfax County earlier this week was connected to two other bank robberies in Prince William County, according to authorities. Police say they found Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, hiding in a car with the cash he allegedly...
1 unaccounted for after Fairfax County fire destroys home
MANTUA, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was unaccounted for another was injured after a house fire in Fairfax County on the day after Christmas. Fire and Rescue were called to the 3500 block of Goodview Court in Mantua on Monday evening. Officials said that the home was a total loss. The person who […]
Be wary of fire risk when charging escooters, hoverboards, ebikes, fire official warns
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Hoverboards, eScooters, and eBikes have become very popular ways of getting around. A lot of people got them for Christmas, as well. But you need to know they come with a risk and that risk is fire. Wednesday in D.C. firefighters put out a...
Arrest made in 2021 shooting death of KIPP DC student
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An arrest has been made in the death of 17-year-old Larelle Washington. DC Police arrested an 18-year-old man for the shooting. Police are not identifying him since he was a juvenile when the shooting happened. On Dec. 3, 2021, police responded to the 1700 block of...
Montgomery Co. considers new police district in response to fatal Silver Spring shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County is considering adding a seventh police district and hopes to beef up its police ranks in response to recent reports of violent crimes in downtown Silver Spring—including a man who was found shot to death during an outing with family. “We...
20-year-old father in Woodbridge missing for a week, family seeks help
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — A heartbroken Prince William County family is pleading for help looking for their loved one, who is still missing a week after he was last seen. 20-year-old Jose Guerrero was last seen in Woodbridge around 8 p.m. on December 21. Police said he left his home on Lynn St. […]
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
BPD looking for man connected to deadly shooting at gas station
Police released photos of a man who left the scene in a silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags. Call police if you have information.
SWAT team aids in hostage rescue at Virginia residence
Herndon Police are negotiating a barricade situation at a Hemlock Court apartment.
Gas line ruptures on construction site in Northeast DC; workers evacuated
WASHINGTON (7News) — A large gas line ruptured on a construction site in Northeast DC Thursday afternoon, prompting an evacuation of workers in the area. DC Fire and EMS responded to a box alarm at 3700 Benning Rd. NE. After finding a 2-inch high pressure leak, possible sources of...
Two people of interest sought in deadly Mondawmin Metro Station shooting
Detectives released new photos of two people who were at the scene when the shooting happened. On Monday, officers found 20-year-old Caleb Thompson with a gunshot wound at the station.
Off-duty officer helps arrest Md. man connected to DMV bank robberies, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — An off-duty officer helped in the Wednesday arrest of a Maryland man charged with robbing a Fairfax County Wells Fargo, and who is believed to be connected to multiple regional bank robberies, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Around 9:30 a.m., officers were...
Driver Killed In Accokeek Crash ID'd As 36-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Woman
Authorities in Prince George's County have identified the driver killed in a Friday, Dec. 23 crash as an Upper Marlboro woman. Diega Chartelle Clapp died when she lost control in an SUV heading south on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road in Accokeek and struck a utility pole around 1:55 a.m., county police said. Clapp was pronounced dead on scene.
Fatal shooting victim found in burning car identified as teenager
LAUREL, Md. — Anne Arundel County police identified a teenager who waskilled and set on fire in Laurel in September. County police on Tuesday identified the victim as Marquette Knight, 16, of Washington, D.C., but had no other new information to release. In the late evening hours of Sept....
