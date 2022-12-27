Blast Off! celebrates 26 years of fun

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In Dec. 1996, Blast Off! opened their doors for the first time. They have been providing family fun for 26 years now.

Since the beginning they have offered laser tag, a play structure, an arcade, pizza and birthday party reservations. Over the years they have added glow golf, phazer tag, bazooka ball, rock climbing and a variety of drink concoctions.

But all 26 years haven't been smooth sailing, especially during the pandemic, forcing the center to close down for almost two years.

They've received so much support from their customers since opening, but they are struggling to open up 100% of their amenities. At this time, phazer tag and bazooka ball remain closed due to lack of staff.

The pandemic has also made it difficult for them to buy prizes and new equipment.

But they remain optimistic for what is to come.

This year, they have taken the time to update Blast Off!, improving the parking lot and painting the exterior of the building. This is only the beginning.

They are continuing to research new events and games they can bring to the center. They also look forward to welcoming new staff members and customers.

You can find more about what Blast Off has to offer, contact information and operating hours on their website .

