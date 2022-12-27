ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs approves $550,000 sidewalk construction settlement

By Bob Pepalis
Rough Draft Atlanta
Rough Draft Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8QOL_0jviKW6B00
City Council approved sidewalk design services contracts including one that would fill the gap on another portion of Windsor Parkway, between Windsor Court and Dalmer Road. (File photo)

The Sandy Springs City Council has approved payment of a $550,000 settlement over additional costs for a sidewalk project.

A-1 was chosen by competitive bid with Granite as its contracted surety on the Brandon Mill sidewalk project, City Attorney Dan Lee told the council at its Dec. 20 meeting.

“Many of you remember the list of complaints that came from the poor workmanship,” he said. “This project was started some time ago, a bid price of $1,014,000. After only paying the contractor $110,000, staff made a very wise and crystal ball-like decision to remove the contractor because of safety concerns and complaints by the general public and just overall poor performance.”

Shortly after this removal and notification of the bond carrier, A-1 filed bankruptcy, which Lee said would ordinarily lead to payment from the bond company. But he said Granite refused and the city had to litigate in bankruptcy court to end the contract.

When staff rebid the contract, it ultimately cost the city $366,000 more than the original contract, Lee said.

“An offer has been made by the bonding company to pay that dollar figure and reimburse the city of $168,000 in attorney’s fees paid to Parker Hudson, who did an excellent job of litigating this in bankruptcy court and in the Northern District federal court to get us to this point,” he said.

The council approved the settlement agreement.

“Do we keep lists and let our contractors know that we don’t accept surety from people like Granite Surety Company?” Councilman Tibby DeJulio asked.

“It would be my recommendation that we never take a contractor who has Granite Surety. This was one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen,” Lee said.

The council also approved several sidewalk design services projects that will include sidewalk, curb and gutter, retaining wall, stormwater system, and associated improvements.

  • NV5 Engineers and Consultants was awarded a contract with its bid of $209,689 for design services for the Windsor Parkway sidewalk gap-fill project. Public Works Director Marty Martin said the project will encompass 2,440 linear feet, filling sidewalk gaps between Windsor Court and Dalmer Road.
  • NV5 Engineers and Consultants also won the contract with its bid of $160,675 for design services for the Riverside Drive sidewalk project. Martin said it will be a 1,610 linear feet project on the west side of Riverside Drive from the existing sidewalk at the I-285 interchange south to the Mt. Vernon Highway intersection.
  • A third design services project awarded to NV5 Engineer and Consultants was for the gap fill sidewalks project for its $154,125 bid. Designs will be drawn for five sidewalk gaps, including Windsor Parkway (940 Windsor Parkway to Peachtree Dunwoody), South Johnson Ferry Road (Existing Sidewalk to Brookhaven City Limit), Glenridge Drive (Messina Way to Existing Sidewalk at Spalding Trace), River Exchange Drive (3000 River Exchange Drive to Spalding Drive), and Allen Road (at Northeast Corner of Sandy Springs Circle intersection.
  • The city awarded Kimley-Horn and Associates the design services contract for the Lake Forrest sidewalk projects S2185/S2183 for a bid of $291,710. Martin said the city plans to construct an approximately 4,590 linear foot project from the city limit to Long Island Drive and from Long Island Drive to Mt. Paran Road.
  • Kimley-Horn also won the contract with its $246,590 bid to provide design services for the Mt. Paran Road and Powers Ferry Road (Rebel Trail to Carol Lane) Sidewalk Project: The public works director said this 4,450 linear feet project will provide a continuous sidewalk system along Mt. Paran Road from Rebel Trail to the intersection with Powers Ferry Road and on Powers Ferry Road from Rebel Trail to Carol Lane.

The post Sandy Springs approves $550,000 sidewalk construction settlement appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Hidden gems in Sandy Springs, from cuisine to culture

Located 16.5 miles north of downtown Atlanta, Sandy Springs is a Fulton County suburb that borders North Buckhead, Dunwoody, Roswell and Cobb County and spans 38 square miles. It has a diverse community of residents from all over the world and has a lot to offer, including culture, outdoors, cuisine and more. We’ve gathered up some of Sandy Springs’ most treasured gems for all to enjoy.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
wabe.org

50 years later, remembering the deadly Doraville Refinery Fire of 1972

Fifty years ago, an explosion at the Triangle Refinery in Doraville shook the entire community. It resulted in mass evacuations, a three-day-long fire, and several casualties. Todd Drummond was five years old on the morning of April 6th, 1972, when it occurred. “It was a huge explosion. It felt like it had moved the house off the foundation,” Drummond said. He continued, “My father said, ‘Go with your mom.’ And I said, ‘I want to stay with you.’ And then he yelled at me to follow my mom, and my mom was gone. She was down the road in her nightgown, and she was trucking it out of there with my brother.”
DORAVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Johns Creek to allow golf carts on neighborhood streets

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The City of Johns Creek has adopted a new ordinance allowing drivers to hit the road in golf cars. The changes to the law will go into effect on New Year's Day. According to the city, drivers will be able to use personal transportation vehicles like...
JOHNS CREEK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Leasing set to begin for Ponce City Market-adjacent active adults community

Real estate investment firm Jamestown will begin leasing its new Ponce City Market-adjacent apartment building designed for active adults aged 55+ in the first quarter of 2023. The 21-story building, Signal House, sandwiched between the PCM building at the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail is expected to be ready for move-in in the third quarter of […] The post Leasing set to begin for Ponce City Market-adjacent active adults community appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Luxury Awaits in This $5.85 Beautiful Home in Alpharetta, GA With 250 Feet of Lake Frontage

The Home in Alpharetta features a slate roof, copper gutters, a gourmet kitchen, two primary suites, an outdoor kitchen, pool and so much more, now available for sale. This home located at 1220 Troon Ct, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Qunning Rong – Keller Williams North Atlanta – (Phone: (770) 663-7291) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Alpharetta.
ALPHARETTA, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland

Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

Rough Draft, Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletters at RoughDraftAtlanta.com/newsletters

 https://roughdraftatlanta.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy