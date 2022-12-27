Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
Puget Sound area hit by ‘significant flooding,’ power outages continue
The National Weather Service in Seattle reports “significant flooding” in Puget Sound will continue today. King Tides combined with heavy rain have led to homes being flooded in the lowlands. Some people say they have lost “everything.”. Meanwhile, energy companies across the region are working to get...
‘Significant coastal flooding’ expected across western Washington
Flooding around Puget Sound will continue through Wednesday, but weather is expected to start to calm moving into the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS said that with heavy rains across western Washington the past few days — which ended Wednesday morning — there...
All is calm going into the New Year’s weather weekend
Think of it as a timeout in a sporting event. A chance to catch your breath. Despite the fact that we are still having a hangover from the ice storm of 2022 that included power outages, airline delays, and an endless number of weather-related accidents, we are about to enter into a few days of peace.
King Tides bring devastating floods to Seattle’s South Park neighborhood
King Tides brought devastating floods to Seattle’s South Park neighborhood and more than a dozen families were forced to evacuate on Tuesday. While the waters of the Duwamish River have receded in the days since, widespread damage remains. Nicholas Michiels’ home on South Kenyon Street has power again, but...
whatcom-news.com
Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage
This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
Coastal flood watch continues with extreme high tides in Whatcom
Seaside homes surrounded by water, minor damage reported in Bellingham parks.
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
theorcasonian.com
What the heck is a king tide?
Heavy rains and a king tide brought the worst flooding that Seattle’s South Park neighborhood has seen in years, leaving at least 13 homes flooded Tuesday. On a much smaller scale, seawater also swamped shore-side parks and homes. Puget Sound is no stranger to heavy rains or king tides (which are continuing this week), but the combination can have dire consequences.
Record High Tide in Washington Leads to Jellyfish Stranded in Streets
Earlier this week, a record high tide hit Olympia, Washington. The water from Puget Sound seeped onto the streets and caused major damage along the way. Businesses flooded, cars were submerged, and jellyfish were carried all the way from the sound to the city streets. Unlike their fellow sea creatures,...
KUOW
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far
Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
Seattle, Washington
Winter Storm: High Winds and Flooding due to King Tides and Rainfall
The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Seattle and surrounding areas:. A series of winter storms will impact Seattle this week, and there is a potential for significant impacts including power outages, flooding, tree damage, and road closures. You can report storm-related impacts:. Emergencies: Call 911 for...
Flood Watch warnings issued for most of Western Washington
Flooding is now a concern after last week’s ice storm. All of the ice has been melting away and rain has been steadily falling, causing issues across the region. As the wet conditions continue tonight and Tuesday, some local rivers have the potential to reach flood stages. A Flood...
Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
whatcom-news.com
Another windstorm expected to hit Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory forewarning of wind gusts up 50mph. The wind advisory will be in effect between 1am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th, to 1am on Wednesday. The advisory statement says to expect sustained southeast winds of 30 to...
Wind advisories in place as gusts up to 60 mph are expected Tuesday around Western Washington
Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages across western Washington Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., more than 89,000 customers were without power. Here’s a breakdown of which utility companies are seeing outages. Puget Sound Energy: 69,250 customers. Seattle City Light: 9,611 customers. Snohomish PUD: 6,364 customers.
KGW
How king tides, barometric pressure led to western Washington flooding
SEATTLE — Western Washington fell victim to a double whammy of king tides and heavy rainfall Tuesday morning, which led to lowland flooding from Anacortes to Olympia. King tides are a nonscientific term to describe exceptionally high tides, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It’s the highest predicted tide of the year and is above the highest water level that’s reached during high tide on average, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
MyNorthwest
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0