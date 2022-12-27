ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsburg, MI

Susan A. Newman

Susan A. Newman, 78, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Susan was born March 8, 1944. Susan is survived by her sisters, Helen (Larry) Beedy, Plymouth and Toni Hutchings, Plymouth; and her brother, James (Kim) Hutchings, Indianapolis. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth,...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Mary Rockenbaugh

Mary Rockenbaugh, 69, Rochester, died at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Vibra Hospital of Northwestern Indiana, Crown Point. Mary Ellen Keitzer was born March 11, 1953. Mary and James Rockenbaugh were married on Sept.17, 1995. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Amber Waller,...
ROCHESTER, IN
David R. Tincher — UPDATED

David R. Tincher, 71, Goshen, died at 7:59 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2022, a Majestic Care, Goshen. David was born March 21, 1951. David is survived by his three children, Tasha (Caleb) Tincher, Ligonier, Robert Tincher, Indianapolis and Dustin Tincher, Marion; four grandchildren; and sisters Becky (Donovan) Otto and Martha (Erik) Knipscher.
GOSHEN, IN
Janice Harter

Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
Mariane Jane Hagen

Mariane Jane Hagen, 92, Ligonier, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, Kendallville. She was born Aug. 24, 1930. On Nov. 5, 1949, she married John C. Hagen. Mariane is survived by her children, Steve (Debra) Hagen, Ligonier, Debbie Laird, Ligonier, Mike (Kris), Carrollton, Ga., Jon Scott...
LIGONIER, IN
Sharon Lee Line — UPDATED

Sharon L. Line, 87, longtime resident of the North Webster and Syracuse areas, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. Born May 12, 1935, in Leesburg, Sharon was the daughter of Herbert F. and Martha A. (Jefferies) Metge, both of whom preceded her in death. She was a graduate of North Webster High School and was married to the late Joseph M. Line on Dec. 31, 1971; he too preceded her in January 2012.
SYRACUSE, IN
Terrill ‘Tate’ Dean Hoover

Terrill “Tate” Dean Hoover, 87, Winamac, died at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Hickory Creek Healthcare Center, Winamac. He was born Nov. 18, 1935. Survivors include a brother, Larry Hoover, Winamac. Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Metzger Chapel, Kewanna, is in charge of arrangements.
WINAMAC, IN
Michael E. Barnett — UPDATED

Michael E. Barnett, 78, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Mike was born June 20, 1944, in Muncie, the son of (the late) Glenn M. and Ruth (Leifheit) Barnett. Mike served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and went on to work as a firefighter at Wright Patterson AFB until 1970 when he left to become an Indiana State Police trooper.
WARSAW, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Lake City Rental v. Main Street Mechanicals, $1,247.67. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Ana Montoya, $1,475.54. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Jefferson...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Priscilla Morris — PENDING

Priscilla Morris, 86, Syracuse, died Dec. 28, 2022, in her residence on Dewart Lake. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, IN
Kelly Ann Richcreek

Kelly Ann (Larimore) Richcreek, 55, Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Oct. 19, 1967. On April 23, 2009, she married Bill J. Richcreek. He survives along with her parents, Donald and Judy (Borland) Larimore; six children, Dustin Cox, Oil City, Pa., Michael Richcreek, Denver, Colo., Karla and Cody Shadeline, both of Newell, Va., Jacob Wright, Syracuse and Donald Richcreek, Oakwood, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Tracy (Keith) Cox, Rockland, Pa.
GOSHEN, IN
Paula Searfoss — PENDING

Paula Searfoss, 74, Syracuse, died Dec. 27, 2022, in her residence in Syracuse. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services — Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, IN
Derek M. Kaser

Derek M. Kaser, 30, rural Claypool, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his residence in Claypool. Derek was born May 1, 1992, in Columbia City, to Mike and Johna Kaser. He was a 2010 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School. He worked as a millwright for Local Union 1076 of Warsaw. He loved his children and was very dedicated to his work. He traveled all over the country doing major repairs. He had a passion for the outdoors and loved riding dirt bikes and fishing. There wasn’t anything he was scared of, whether it be jumping off cliffs or working on top of wind turbines.
CLAYPOOL, IN
John L. Nace — UPDATED

John L. Nace, 51, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, with his family by his side at his home in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 20, 1971. On May 25, 2018, he married Sarah Lewis. John is survived by his wife of four years, Sarah; son, Eian Nace; four stepchildren; mother, Candy (Dick) Hopper; and sister, Clare (Mike) Woolf.
WARSAW, IN
Patsy Ann Brallier

Patsy Ann (Wilson) Brallier, 92, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 10, 1930, in rural Claypool, to Paul Wilson and Maggie Rudy Jamison Wilson. Patsy graduated from Warsaw High School in 1949. On July 2, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart Ferrel R. Brallier who preceded her in death in 1988. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, James and Philip Wilson.
WARSAW, IN
Mary Parrott Henkler

Mary Parrott Henkler, 91, Goshen, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born July 19, 1931. On Nov. 30, 1952, she married Edwin E. Parrott. He preceded her in death. On March 25, 1995, she married George R. Henkler Jr., who also preceded her in death.
GOSHEN, IN
David Saint — UPDATED

David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
CLAYPOOL, IN
Rex LeRoy Parrett

Bishop Rex LeRoy Parrett, 62, rural Larwill, died peacefully at 9:42 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in the company of family at his home in Larwill. Born Nov. 17, 1960, in Columbia City, he was a son of the late Glen L. and Lucy L. (Watson) Parrett. Growing up in Etna-Troy Township, he graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1978.
LARWILL, IN
Mary Dull — PENDING

Mary Dull, 88, Milford, died Dec. 27, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home, Syracuse.
MILFORD, IN
Daniel Edward Engle

Daniel Edward Engle, 62, Plymouth, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in his home in Plymouth. Daniel was born Sept. 26, 1960. Daniel is survived by his sons, Ryan Engle, Plymouth and Cameron (Lisa) Engle, Fishers; his sisters, Paula McAdams, Christine Engle, Vicki (Mike) Sprague and Mary (Dan) Grundy; his brothers: Mark (Jill) Engle, Erin Engle and Greg (Gaylene) Engle; and his three grandchildren.
PLYMOUTH, IN

