(New Year's Holiday).....For some it is a four- day weekend. For others, it ius a 3-day weekend. The County has announced it will again be a four-day weekend. County offices and departments will be closed Friday and on Monday, except for emergency departments such as Fire and the Sheriff's Office. The City of Imperial has also said their government offices and the Library will be closed Friday and on Monday. On the other hand, The Imperial Irrigation District offices will be closed Monday, but will remain open on Friday. The California Highway Patrol will go into their Maximum Enforcement Period at just after 6 Friday evening. The Holiday Patrol period will continue until just before midnight Sunday. The MEP is when the CHP assigns as many officers as possible to patrol the roadways in an effort to keep motorist as safe as possible. Since the New Year's Holiday is considered a drinking holiday, the Highway Patrol will enforce all traffic laws, but they will be especially vigilant for DUI's.

IMPERIAL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO