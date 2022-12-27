Read full article on original website
kxoradio.com
Earthquake
Borrego Springs rocked early Saturday morning. A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake had an epicenter about 9.8 miles North of Borrego Springs. There have been no reports of injury or damage.
Getting Ready For The Carrot Festival
(Holtville Carrot Festival 2023).....Royalty for the Carrot Festival. The candidates are set and the competition is underway. There are 8 candidates competing for three positions; Jr. Princess, Princess and Queen. The candidates will be judged on ticket sales, speech competition and a community project. Candidates for Jr. Princess are 7 year old Addison Lydick, Pine Elementary student Alexandria Reeves and 6 year old Aleeyah Aguilar. There are two candidates for Princess, 14 year old Natalie Garfio and 13 year old Jocelyn Ornelas. And there are three Queen Candidates; 17 year old Arielle Sotelo, 15 year old Chloe Ponce and 16 year old Samantha Castaneda. The Royalty Coronation Banquet will be held February 3rd.
Forrester Road Closed
Forrester Road is closed between Aten and Worthington Roads. According to the California Highway Patrol and Imperial County Public Works Department, the closure will remain in effect until Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The closure is necessary as crews work to clean up materials spilled when a big rig loaded with tar overturned spilling the tar. County Roads has set up the closure with detours. There were no injuries in the accident.
Swearing In Ceremony
(County Elected to take the Oath of Office)....The ceremony will be held Tuesday January third. The Swearin In Ceremony is hosted by the County Registrar Of Voters and the County of Imperial. Participating in the Ceremony will be newly elected Auditor/Controller Karina Alvarez, Clerk/recorder Chuck Storey, Treasurer/Tax Collector Suzanne Bermudez, and Superintendent of Schools Todd Finnell. John Hawk won election as County Supervisor for District five, but Hawk was administered the oath before Christmas. The ceremony will be held Tuesday January 3 beginning at 10;00 am. It will be in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the County Administration Center, 940 West Main Street in El Centro.
New Year's Holiday Weekend
(New Year's Holiday).....For some it is a four- day weekend. For others, it ius a 3-day weekend. The County has announced it will again be a four-day weekend. County offices and departments will be closed Friday and on Monday, except for emergency departments such as Fire and the Sheriff's Office. The City of Imperial has also said their government offices and the Library will be closed Friday and on Monday. On the other hand, The Imperial Irrigation District offices will be closed Monday, but will remain open on Friday. The California Highway Patrol will go into their Maximum Enforcement Period at just after 6 Friday evening. The Holiday Patrol period will continue until just before midnight Sunday. The MEP is when the CHP assigns as many officers as possible to patrol the roadways in an effort to keep motorist as safe as possible. Since the New Year's Holiday is considered a drinking holiday, the Highway Patrol will enforce all traffic laws, but they will be especially vigilant for DUI's.
Free Phone Calls For The Incarcerated
(CDCR supports Senate Bill 1008)....The bill goes into effect Sunday, January 1. On Sunday audio calls made from standard institution wall phones and tablets by an incarcerated person in a California state prison will be free of charge to the incarcerated person and their friends and families. The free calls are a result of the senate bll. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says they are fully committed to maintaining positive bonds between incarcerated people and their loved ones Jeff Macomber, CDCR Secretary says making audio calll free removes the financial barriers and burdens to the population and their support system. Macomber says it is hoped it will have a positive impact on the rehabilitative process.
Blues Set to Return
The Blue Angels will return to Naval Air Facility El Centro. The U. S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Blue Angels, will arrive at NAF El Centro January 3, 2023. The FA-18 Super Hornets are expected to arrive at the local base at about 11:30 a.m. Commanding Officer, flying the Number 1 plane, is Commander Alexander P. Armata. This year, for the first time, there will be a woman as part of the flight demonstration team, Lieutenant Amanda Lee. Lee will be flying the Number 3 aircraft, the left wing. The Blue Angels winter home, NAF El Centro, will host the team until the traditional first performance of the year, the NAF El Centro Air Show, on March 11, 2023.
