ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity

Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
New York Post

New Moderna cancer vaccine showing breakthrough results: ‘A tremendous step forward’

A new cancer vaccine from Moderna is showing breakthrough results in preventing recurrences of melanoma, and could ward off other types of cancer as well, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a mid-stage clinical trial involving post-surgery patients, the vaccine was paired with Keytruda, an immunotherapy manufactured by Merck. The risk of relapse or death by skin cancer was lowered by 44% from the use of Keytruda alone. “This is the first time we see a really strong signal with a cancer vaccine,”  Merck’s head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Eliav Barr said. “This is the first time we...
Joel Eisenberg

Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending

Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
scitechdaily.com

New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis

The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
Parade

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Don’t Use at Night – Common Sedative Can Increase the Risk of Heart Damage

More evidence has been discovered by CU Anschutz researchers to back up the idea that timing is important when giving drugs. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, a popular drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when surgeries are performed at night.
Healthline

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For

Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
NBC News

Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.

Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts

This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
New York Post

Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study

Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments.  A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial

Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy