Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
studyfinds.org
Just 2 coffees a day can double risk of heart death for people with very high blood pressure
DALLAS — Two coffees may be too much for people with extremely high blood pressure, a new study warns. Researchers with the American Heart Association have found that consuming two cups of coffee daily doubles the risk of heart death among people dealing with severe hypertension. Researchers studied 18,600...
CNET
4 More Lots of Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Over Impurity
Four batches of the hypertension medication Quinapril sold by Lupin Pharmaceuticals are being recalled over nitrosamine impurity, the company announced last week in a voluntary recall posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are organic compounds found in food and water at low levels. But at higher levels, and with regular exposure over a long period of time, they may increase the risk of cancer.
Laundry detergent recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
Art of Green laundry detergent products are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, a potentially harmful bacteria.
Dementia risk may increase if you're eating these foods, study says
Eating ultraprocessed foods such as hot dogs, French fries, sodas, cookies and ice cream could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed, but there is a way to overcome the negative impact.
New Moderna cancer vaccine showing breakthrough results: ‘A tremendous step forward’
A new cancer vaccine from Moderna is showing breakthrough results in preventing recurrences of melanoma, and could ward off other types of cancer as well, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a mid-stage clinical trial involving post-surgery patients, the vaccine was paired with Keytruda, an immunotherapy manufactured by Merck. The risk of relapse or death by skin cancer was lowered by 44% from the use of Keytruda alone. “This is the first time we see a really strong signal with a cancer vaccine,” Merck’s head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Eliav Barr said. “This is the first time we...
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis
The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
New Study Says Coffee Can Double Mortality Rate in Individuals With High Blood Pressure
The study has fast become controversial, and questions are being asked by some medical professionals as to its controls. This article is based on medical postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com and The Journal of the American Heart Association.
scitechdaily.com
Don’t Use at Night – Common Sedative Can Increase the Risk of Heart Damage
More evidence has been discovered by CU Anschutz researchers to back up the idea that timing is important when giving drugs. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, a popular drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when surgeries are performed at night.
Healthline
Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For
Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
Company recalling blood pressure pills because of potential impurity presence
The potential presence of a nitrosamine impurity has prompted Lupin Pharmaceuticals to issue a recall of some blood pressure medication, per an announcement.
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
6 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2022, from junk food to hair products
Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk in 2022, including ultra-processed food and breast implants.
The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
Silent heart attacks: half of all heart attacks have no symptoms and increase risk of death from all causes by 34%
Silent heart attacks, which are asymptomatic but still disrupt blood flow to the heart, account for 45% of all heart attacks and triple the risk of death from heart disease, according to a study released Monday.
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial
Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
