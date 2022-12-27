ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5

Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Bayway Isles Mansion on A Point Lot with Magnificent Open Water Views in Saint Petersburg, Florida is Asking for $7.75 Million

6199 54th Street South Home in Saint Petersburg, Florida for Sale. 6199 54th St S, Saint Petersburg, Florida is a waterfront estate was designed to enjoy entertaining and outdoor living with expansive waterfront decks to experience a seamless indoor outdoor living with waterfall surrounded by mature privacy landscape. This Home in Saint Petersburg offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6199 54th Street South, please contact Tammy Campbell McNelis (Phone: 727-455-2351) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa named best place to live in Florida by Forbes

TAMPA, Fla. - There are a lot of reasons to call Florida home — miles of beaches and coastline, cruise ports, theme parks, mild winters, no state income tax, and an abundance of sunshine. But then there's the question of where in the Sunshine State to live: a small...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee County launches park attendant program to curb park vandalism

BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County hopes newly-hired park attendants will help prevent vandals from trashing area parks. Creekwood Park in Manatee County has become a favorite park for many 4-legged friends and their humans, like Jeff Logsdon. "The people here actually really care about this park," said Logsdon. This week,...
BRADENTON, FL
mynews13.com

Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa police prep for busy New Year's weekend, football, hockey games

TAMPA, Fla. - In two nights, we'll be getting ready to bid farewell to 2022 and welcome in a new year making it an extra-busy weekend around Tampa. Police are preparing to keep crowds safe whether they're here to celebrate at midnight or cheer on their team. They're encouraging everyone to prepare their plans ahead of time. Just because the ball drops at midnight Sunday, it isn't an excuse to drop the ball, yourself.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

'Luggage Angel' helps dozens of Tampa International Airport travelers find their bags

TAMPA, Fla. - A woman has been dubbed "The Luggage Angel" after she helped dozens of travelers find their bags at Tampa International Airport. Brittany Loubier-Vervisch was supposed to be traveling to Tucson, but like thousands of other travelers this week, that trip wasn't happening thanks to the bomb cyclone. That meant Loubier-Vervisch, a teacher at Tampa's Freedom High School, had hours ahead of her at their airport.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: 4 escape injury after helicopter crashes into water off Davis Islands

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a helicopter with four people on board crashed off Davis Islands Thursday afternoon. Investigators were called to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to...
TAMPA, FL

