fox13news.com
Etching artist to bring colorful Florida birds to Tampa Bay History Center exhibit
TAMPA, Fla. - Brilliant images of some of the birds that help make Florida such a colorful place were created using a centuries-old process. They will soon be at the center of a new exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center. John Costin works to fill tiny crevices in a...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5
Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's flamingo naming contest down to final 3 names: here's how to vote
TAMPA, Fla. - The giant flamingo that greets travelers at Tampa International Airport will soon have a name of its own — and it's up to the public to decide what that name will be. One month ago, TPA unveiled its "Name the Flamingo" contest, where anyone could submit...
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
luxury-houses.net
A Bayway Isles Mansion on A Point Lot with Magnificent Open Water Views in Saint Petersburg, Florida is Asking for $7.75 Million
6199 54th Street South Home in Saint Petersburg, Florida for Sale. 6199 54th St S, Saint Petersburg, Florida is a waterfront estate was designed to enjoy entertaining and outdoor living with expansive waterfront decks to experience a seamless indoor outdoor living with waterfall surrounded by mature privacy landscape. This Home in Saint Petersburg offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6199 54th Street South, please contact Tammy Campbell McNelis (Phone: 727-455-2351) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
fox13news.com
Tampa named best place to live in Florida by Forbes
TAMPA, Fla. - There are a lot of reasons to call Florida home — miles of beaches and coastline, cruise ports, theme parks, mild winters, no state income tax, and an abundance of sunshine. But then there's the question of where in the Sunshine State to live: a small...
fox13news.com
Manatee County launches park attendant program to curb park vandalism
BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County hopes newly-hired park attendants will help prevent vandals from trashing area parks. Creekwood Park in Manatee County has become a favorite park for many 4-legged friends and their humans, like Jeff Logsdon. "The people here actually really care about this park," said Logsdon. This week,...
mynews13.com
Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
fox13news.com
Tampa police prep for busy New Year's weekend, football, hockey games
TAMPA, Fla. - In two nights, we'll be getting ready to bid farewell to 2022 and welcome in a new year making it an extra-busy weekend around Tampa. Police are preparing to keep crowds safe whether they're here to celebrate at midnight or cheer on their team. They're encouraging everyone to prepare their plans ahead of time. Just because the ball drops at midnight Sunday, it isn't an excuse to drop the ball, yourself.
Pasco County Man Dies After Falling From Roof Onto Pool Deck In Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to a call for a man who had fallen off of a roof on Friday on Island Estates. The call came in just before noon at 60 Midway Island, according to police. Investigators
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
fox13news.com
'Luggage Angel' helps dozens of Tampa International Airport travelers find their bags
TAMPA, Fla. - A woman has been dubbed "The Luggage Angel" after she helped dozens of travelers find their bags at Tampa International Airport. Brittany Loubier-Vervisch was supposed to be traveling to Tucson, but like thousands of other travelers this week, that trip wasn't happening thanks to the bomb cyclone. That meant Loubier-Vervisch, a teacher at Tampa's Freedom High School, had hours ahead of her at their airport.
Florida fisherman breaks two state records in one day
A Florida fisherman broke two state records in one day, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Thursday.
Longboat Observer
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
fox13news.com
Thief steals $25,000 worth of equipment from St. Pete landscaping business
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A thief stole about $25,000 worth of equipment and heavy machinery from a St. Petersburg tree and landscaping business, and the owner hopes the community will help him find who’s responsible. Filing a police report was the last thing Ronnie Pownall expected after Christmas. He...
fox13news.com
TPD: 4 escape injury after helicopter crashes into water off Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a helicopter with four people on board crashed off Davis Islands Thursday afternoon. Investigators were called to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of a helicopter submerged in the water. According to...
It's been 5 years since Disney employee went missing: Here's what we know
LAKELAND, Fla. — Even as five years have passed, the search still continues for a missing Disney employee and Air Force veteran out of Lakeland. The last time anyone saw Brian Klecha was on this day exactly five years ago – Dec. 27, 2017. Investigators say they are not giving up.
