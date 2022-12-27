Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Southbound lanes of I-95 at exit 106 reopen after semi-truck fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All lanes of southbound I-95 are reopened. All lanes of southbound I-95 are closed at Jimmy Deloach Parkway, exit 106, due to a semi-truck on fire. The truck is caring a trailer full of cars. Pooler Fire is assisting Savannah Fire and tells WTOC the...
wtoc.com
Trolley catches fire near gas station on East President Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A trolley fire in Savannah had crews responding to the area near the Parker’s on East President Street. Staff at the Parker’s gas station say they got quite the scare when they were on their regular shift, looked out the window, and saw a trolley engulfed in flames.
WJCL
Car carrier fire causes massive shutdown on I-95
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update as of 5:00 a.m.:. One southbound lane of I-95 at Jimmy Deloach Parkway has reopened. All southbound lanes of I-95 at Jimmy DeLoach Parkway are shut down due to a fire involving a car carrier. Traffic came to a standstill around 3 a.m. All...
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6:00 a.m. on December 31. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to police, the victim […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
thedariennews.net
Two die in Crescent house fire early Friday morning
Neighbors called 911 at 1:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, reporting a fire at a residence in Crescent on Hwy. 99. McIntosh County Volunteer firemen arrived on the scene and pulled out an elderly woman and a man from the house that was about 70 percent engulfed in flames. McIntosh County...
live5news.com
1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in an early-morning crash in Beaufort County Saturday. The Burton Fire District says crews responded to the 3100 block of Trask Parkway just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries in the crash and...
Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena. Big names such as Barry Manilow and Janet Jackson are taking the stage in 2023, and people are hoping for a New Year’s resolution to this ongoing problem. Folks who attended the Andrea Bocelli concert let out their frustrations […]
wtoc.com
Man shot near the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Greenwood St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a shooting on the city’s east side sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night. Savannah Police confirm a man was shot near the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Greenwood Street. That’s right by Harry’s Liquorama. SPD says the man...
WSAV-TV
Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah
Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah. Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across …. Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah. Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media. Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media. Atlanta FBI warns of holiday scams, sextortion crimes. Atlanta FBI...
Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
WJCL
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Video above: Murdaugh mystery: Prosecutors discuss desire to use alleged financial crimes in upcoming murder trial. BCSO says the standoff has ended with the suspect, Jonathon Paz, 18, in custody. Paz was wanted for the burglary of a Bluffton residence that occurred in September. Original report:
live5news.com
Critically-injured driver rescued after T-bone crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities rescued a driver who was trapped and seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday to the crash at the intersection of Broad River Boulevard and Jennings Road. Initial reports were that a vehicle had been T-boned and that one of the drivers was unconscious and trapped, Capt. Daniel Byrne said.
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
Group accused of stealing 2 dozen bottles of perfume, cologne in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the thefts occurred on Nov. 21 at Walgreens on Victory Drive, then on Nov. 25 at Walgreens on Habersham Street and at the […]
WJCL
Guyton death investigation: 911 call paints picture of possible home invasion
GUYTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the mysterious death of an 89-year-old Guyton woman. Betty Ruth Badgett was found dead inside her home late on Christmas Eve. A concerned neighbor called 911 at 11:23 p.m. that night. During the call, the neighbor told the...
YAHOO!
Savannah Police investigate Dec. 23 murder-suicide
Savannah Police detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that occurred Dec. 23. Preliminary findings indicate that Devante Daniels, 30, shot Ebony Drayton, 29, and Anthony Jackson, 27, at a residence on the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Savannah's eastside before returning to a Randolph Street, where he apparently shot himself.
SPD seeking to locate missing woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and usually frequents downtown. Harrison-White is 5’4”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long red hair. She typically wears baggy clothing and white slides with socks. Police say if you […]
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford. The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue. It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an...
wtoc.com
Operation Safe Disposal underway in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have received some big gifts this year for Christmas and your trash could be a giveaway to would-be criminals. If you’ve got boxes stacked up from a new TV or gaming system and you’re ready to just throw them to the curb and let them wait for the trash truck, Statesboro Police say you could become a crime statistic and they have an alternative.
