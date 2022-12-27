ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Southbound lanes of I-95 at exit 106 reopen after semi-truck fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All lanes of southbound I-95 are reopened. All lanes of southbound I-95 are closed at Jimmy Deloach Parkway, exit 106, due to a semi-truck on fire. The truck is caring a trailer full of cars. Pooler Fire is assisting Savannah Fire and tells WTOC the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Trolley catches fire near gas station on East President Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A trolley fire in Savannah had crews responding to the area near the Parker’s on East President Street. Staff at the Parker’s gas station say they got quite the scare when they were on their regular shift, looked out the window, and saw a trolley engulfed in flames.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Car carrier fire causes massive shutdown on I-95

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update as of 5:00 a.m.:. One southbound lane of I-95 at Jimmy Deloach Parkway has reopened. All southbound lanes of I-95 at Jimmy DeLoach Parkway are shut down due to a fire involving a car carrier. Traffic came to a standstill around 3 a.m. All...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6:00 a.m. on December 31. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to police, the victim […]
BURTON, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
SAVANNAH, GA
thedariennews.net

Two die in Crescent house fire early Friday morning

Neighbors called 911 at 1:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, reporting a fire at a residence in Crescent on Hwy. 99. McIntosh County Volunteer firemen arrived on the scene and pulled out an elderly woman and a man from the house that was about 70 percent engulfed in flames. McIntosh County...
CRESCENT, GA
live5news.com

1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in an early-morning crash in Beaufort County Saturday. The Burton Fire District says crews responded to the 3100 block of Trask Parkway just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials said a pedestrian sustained serious injuries in the crash and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena. Big names such as Barry Manilow and Janet Jackson are taking the stage in 2023, and people are hoping for a New Year’s resolution to this ongoing problem. Folks who attended the Andrea Bocelli concert let out their frustrations […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man shot near the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Greenwood St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a shooting on the city’s east side sent a man to the hospital Wednesday night. Savannah Police confirm a man was shot near the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Greenwood Street. That’s right by Harry’s Liquorama. SPD says the man...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah

Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah. Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across …. Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah. Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media. Wellness Wednesday: Suicide and Social Media. Atlanta FBI warns of holiday scams, sextortion crimes. Atlanta FBI...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
WJCL

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Video above: Murdaugh mystery: Prosecutors discuss desire to use alleged financial crimes in upcoming murder trial. BCSO says the standoff has ended with the suspect, Jonathon Paz, 18, in custody. Paz was wanted for the burglary of a Bluffton residence that occurred in September. Original report:
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

Critically-injured driver rescued after T-bone crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities rescued a driver who was trapped and seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday to the crash at the intersection of Broad River Boulevard and Jennings Road. Initial reports were that a vehicle had been T-boned and that one of the drivers was unconscious and trapped, Capt. Daniel Byrne said.
BURTON, SC
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
YAHOO!

Savannah Police investigate Dec. 23 murder-suicide

Savannah Police detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that occurred Dec. 23. Preliminary findings indicate that Devante Daniels, 30, shot Ebony Drayton, 29, and Anthony Jackson, 27, at a residence on the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Savannah's eastside before returning to a Randolph Street, where he apparently shot himself.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeking to locate missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and usually frequents downtown. Harrison-White is 5’4”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long red hair. She typically wears baggy clothing and white slides with socks. Police say if you […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford. The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue. It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Operation Safe Disposal underway in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have received some big gifts this year for Christmas and your trash could be a giveaway to would-be criminals. If you’ve got boxes stacked up from a new TV or gaming system and you’re ready to just throw them to the curb and let them wait for the trash truck, Statesboro Police say you could become a crime statistic and they have an alternative.
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy