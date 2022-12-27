Two Fantasy 5 tickets worth $55K sold in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your latest tickets!

The Florida Lottery announced that two of the three winning tickets — worth more than $55,000 each — from the Dec. 26 drawing were sold in Orange and Volusia counties.

If you bought your ticket at the Winn-Dixie located at 1565 U.S. Highway 441 North in Apopka or at Kenny’s Liquors 3 at 2986 South Ridgewood Avenue in Edgewater, you might be starting the new year a bit wealthier.

Three Fantasy 5 game winners will claim prizes of $55,067.16, lottery officials said.

The numbers drawn on Monday were 7-20-22-26-30.

A third winner bought a lucky ticket at a Publix store in Estero, according to Florida Lottery.

