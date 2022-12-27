ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Town Square Wheaton is all about shopping local.

Town Square Wheaton is much more than a shopping center. It's a place that values shopping local. It's also a place where family and friends can gather. Tim McGill ,checked out an eclectic local shop on Good Day Chicago.
WHEATON, IL
fox32chicago.com

CPD adding 1,300 additional officers as Chicago rings in 2023

CHICAGO - The countdown is on – out with 2022 and in with the New Year! Celebrations will take place across the city on Saturday – with locals and tourists, alike, participating in the festivities. To prepare for large crowds, the Chicago Police Department is deploying 1,300 additional...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.   
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Theft costs Chicago church thousands of dollars in Christmas Day donations

CHICAGO - Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in donations that a Chicago church had collected for its community outreach efforts, including a soup kitchen for the homeless. Chicago police said a window was pried open late Monday or early Tuesday at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Group plans to patrol CTA trains this weekend to boost safety

CHICAGO - Dozens of people are stepping up this New Year's Eve to make sure you're safe on the CTA. An organization called the Violence Interrupters is adding 30 people to trains to provide extra security. They say after several recent acts of violence on trains near the Loop, more...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Strapped in for Chicago's rollercoaster temperature ride?

CHICAGO - Our temperature turnaround has been jaw-dropping. Weather whiplash strikes again in Chicago. Remember our frigid Friday? O'Hare did not climb above zero all day. It was the coldest day in nearly four years. Just six days later and it almost feels like spring as highs hit the middle to even upper 50s in spots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Peoples Gas donates $5M to 'Share the Warmth' program to help Chicago families

CHICAGO - Peoples Gas is helping Chicago families this winter with a $5 million donation to their "Share the Warmth" program. The program provides heating grants for 25,000 lower-income households. Over the past five years, Peoples Gas has provided $15 million to the "Share the Warmth" program. For more information,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead, 2 wounded in 'targeted' shooting at Chicago area housing complex

CHICAGO - A man was killed and two others were injured Friday afternoon at a housing complex in south suburban University Park, according to officials. The incident occurred about 3 p.m. inside the Maple Leaf Apartments, 759 Burr Oak Lane, University Park officials said. A 27-year-old man was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

A look at what’s ahead for the West Side in 2023

In February, West Siders will elect a mayor, alderpersons and, for the first time, members of the new local police advisory councils. In the area of economic development, many major projects are still years from completion, except the controversial fire and police training academy. Other unfinished business includes the search...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Huge icicles hang from Joliet senior living home after pipe bursts

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Huge icicles were cascading down the side of a senior living home in Joliet.The city said it's the result of burst pipes, a fear all too familiar for home and business owners as the big thaw begins.CBS 2's Sara Machi went to the facility to check it out.A crew came in with a cherry picker basket hammering the icicles into smaller pieces until they fell away.The front door was blocked off with signs directing people to use another entrance. CBS 2 spoke to some folks who said they've been through one issue after another because of...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in East Garfield Park Thursday. At about 5:38 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2900 block of West Warren. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition. No offenders are in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person stabbed at Dick's Sporting Goods in South Loop

CHICAGO - A person was stabbed at Dick's Sporting Goods in the South Loop Thursday night. At about 7:20 p.m., a male victim, age unknown, was in the Dick's Sporting Goods store located at 1100 S. Canal when he sustained a stab wound to the hand, Chicago police said. He...
CHICAGO, IL

