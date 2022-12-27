Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Town Square Wheaton is all about shopping local.
Town Square Wheaton is much more than a shopping center. It's a place that values shopping local. It's also a place where family and friends can gather. Tim McGill ,checked out an eclectic local shop on Good Day Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
CPD adding 1,300 additional officers as Chicago rings in 2023
CHICAGO - The countdown is on – out with 2022 and in with the New Year! Celebrations will take place across the city on Saturday – with locals and tourists, alike, participating in the festivities. To prepare for large crowds, the Chicago Police Department is deploying 1,300 additional...
Black Woman-Owned Food Business ‘Twisted Eggroll’ Making Its Way to Chicago’s South Side
Some expensive plans are in development for the South Side in 2023. Twisted Eggroll, a food business established in January 2015, owned by Black businesswoman and Chicago native Nikkita Randle, will debut with a storefront in Greater Grand Crossing to provide a variety of frozen food products and made-to-order services for food lovers.
fox32chicago.com
Community activists want some Chicago liquor stores to close early on New Year's Eve
CHICAGO - Community activists want liquor stores in the 6th Ward to close early on New Year's Eve. The goal is to reduce the violence they say stems from alcohol abuse. They spoke out Friday in Chatham at A&S Beverages, Wine & Spirits. FOX 32 has not received a response...
Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.
fox32chicago.com
Theft costs Chicago church thousands of dollars in Christmas Day donations
CHICAGO - Police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in donations that a Chicago church had collected for its community outreach efforts, including a soup kitchen for the homeless. Chicago police said a window was pried open late Monday or early Tuesday at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic...
fox32chicago.com
'Inexcusable': Chaos continues at Midway after Southwest cancels 2,400 more flights
CHICAGO - Whether reading a book or rocking back and forth on a dolly, day four of "where’s my luggage" continues. "My original flight was on the 23rd, I didn’t get on a plane until the 26th. My luggage left on the 24th," one passenger said. Southwest travelers...
NBC Chicago
Application Deadline Saturday for Chicago's One-Time $500 Cash Assistance Program
Chicago residents still have some time to apply for a cash assistance program benefiting those who may have been left out of COVID-19 stimulus payments. Applications won't be open much longer as Saturday marks the last day for submissions. Eligible residents will receive payments of $500 through the Chicago Resiliency...
fox32chicago.com
Group plans to patrol CTA trains this weekend to boost safety
CHICAGO - Dozens of people are stepping up this New Year's Eve to make sure you're safe on the CTA. An organization called the Violence Interrupters is adding 30 people to trains to provide extra security. They say after several recent acts of violence on trains near the Loop, more...
fox32chicago.com
Strapped in for Chicago's rollercoaster temperature ride?
CHICAGO - Our temperature turnaround has been jaw-dropping. Weather whiplash strikes again in Chicago. Remember our frigid Friday? O'Hare did not climb above zero all day. It was the coldest day in nearly four years. Just six days later and it almost feels like spring as highs hit the middle to even upper 50s in spots.
fox32chicago.com
Peoples Gas donates $5M to 'Share the Warmth' program to help Chicago families
CHICAGO - Peoples Gas is helping Chicago families this winter with a $5 million donation to their "Share the Warmth" program. The program provides heating grants for 25,000 lower-income households. Over the past five years, Peoples Gas has provided $15 million to the "Share the Warmth" program. For more information,...
fox32chicago.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in 'targeted' shooting at Chicago area housing complex
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two others were injured Friday afternoon at a housing complex in south suburban University Park, according to officials. The incident occurred about 3 p.m. inside the Maple Leaf Apartments, 759 Burr Oak Lane, University Park officials said. A 27-year-old man was taken to...
Austin Weekly News
A look at what’s ahead for the West Side in 2023
In February, West Siders will elect a mayor, alderpersons and, for the first time, members of the new local police advisory councils. In the area of economic development, many major projects are still years from completion, except the controversial fire and police training academy. Other unfinished business includes the search...
cwbchicago.com
5 charged with attempted murder for ‘straight-up beating’ of Red Line passenger in downtown Chicago
Chicago — Five men viciously beat, stomped, and kicked a man, leaving him seriously injured, after he asked them to stop blocking the doors on a Red Line car, preventing the train from moving and delaying his commute to work, prosecutors said Friday. One of the accused men is...
fox32chicago.com
City of Chicago to sell off 2,000 vacant lots on South and West sides for fraction of value
CHICAGO - Six years ago, Mekazin Alexander bought a 6,000-square-foot lot several houses down from where she owns a home in Englewood. She bought the lot as part of Large Lots, a program initially spearheaded by Englewood residents and adapted by the city in 2015. Alexander turned the unkempt lot...
Huge icicles hang from Joliet senior living home after pipe bursts
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Huge icicles were cascading down the side of a senior living home in Joliet.The city said it's the result of burst pipes, a fear all too familiar for home and business owners as the big thaw begins.CBS 2's Sara Machi went to the facility to check it out.A crew came in with a cherry picker basket hammering the icicles into smaller pieces until they fell away.The front door was blocked off with signs directing people to use another entrance. CBS 2 spoke to some folks who said they've been through one issue after another because of...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in leg on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the leg in East Garfield Park Thursday. At about 5:38 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2900 block of West Warren. The man was transported to an area hospital in good condition. No offenders are in custody.
'It's just a mess': Hundreds displaced after Hyde Park apartments lose power, heat and water
Building management could not be reached for comment, but in emails obtained by ABC7, a representative apologized for the inconvenience.
‘I’ll kill you’: Video shows food truck robbery in Logan Square
CHICAGO — It was a frightening start to work Wednesday for employees at Bearse Manufacturing Company in Logan Square. Just before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, an employee named Irma was stopping to get something to eat at a food truck parked in the 3800 block of West Cortland. Moments later, a dark car pulled up and […]
fox32chicago.com
Person stabbed at Dick's Sporting Goods in South Loop
CHICAGO - A person was stabbed at Dick's Sporting Goods in the South Loop Thursday night. At about 7:20 p.m., a male victim, age unknown, was in the Dick's Sporting Goods store located at 1100 S. Canal when he sustained a stab wound to the hand, Chicago police said. He...
