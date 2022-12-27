Sports world reacts to J.J. Watt retirement announcement

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Tuesday morning that he is retiring from the NFL when Arizona's season ends Jan. 8.

Watt, who was originally drafted by the Houston Texans out of Wisconsin in the 2011 NFL draft, has 111.5 career sacks -- including 9.5 this season. He is one of three players in NFL history, along with Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald , to win the league's Defensive Player of the Year award three times. Watt won the award in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Watt also won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2017 for his work to help Houston recover from damage during Hurricane Harvey.

Pro soccer player Kealia Ohai, whom Watt married in 2020, tweeted to congratulate her husband. Watt's brother Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt shared the emotional Michael Scott meme.

Watt was an All-American for the Wisconsin Badgers and led the team to the 2010 Rose Bowl.

Others from around the sports world congratulated Watt for his remarkable career.