MLB
5 Orioles predictions for the 2023 season
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The end of the year is always a time to reflect. But it’s also a time to look ahead. And after a fun Orioles season in 2022, fans in Baltimore surely can’t wait to see what comes next in ‘23.
MLB
3 big questions from Mets' busy offseason
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It has been, by any measure, a banner offseason for the Mets, who have done more to augment their roster than any club in baseball. Eight hundred million dollars of spending can accomplish a lot for a franchise, but it cannot guarantee a championship. So as the New Year dawns, it’s worth digging into three questions the Mets must answer if they wish to transform from big spenders into big winners:
MLB
3 questions Angels hope to sort out in new year
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been active in improving their depth this offseason, signing left-hander Tyler Anderson, potential closer Carlos Estévez and utility man Brandon Drury to multiyear deals, while also adding infielder Gio Urshela and outfielder Hunter Renfroe via trades. One of the club’s biggest issues last season...
MLB
3 remaining questions for the Dodgers' offseason
LOS ANGELES -- After a quiet few days at the Winter Meetings, things have started to pick up for the Dodgers in the free-agent market. Over the last few weeks, Los Angeles has come to terms on one-year deals with right-hander Noah Syndergaard and designated hitter J.D. Martinez. With a few holes left on the roster, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman surely has other moves up his sleeve.
MLB
2022 in Focus: Top Shots of the Season
It was a big season in Birdland, and there are plenty of fun moments to look back on. From Gatorade baths, Major League debuts, Friday night fireworks, and so much more, our two team photographers were there to capture it all. Since it is said that a picture is worth a thousand words, we asked them to pull their top 10 photos that encapsulate the momentous 2022 season. Which one is your favorite?
MLB
How Mariners are following championship blueprint
SEATTLE -- The narrative of the Mariners’ offseason has taken a turn to the point where the club’s inaction at the top of the free-agent market is more under the microscope than its trades for two position players who are coming off a better season than their incumbents.
MLB
A look at the 11 longest home runs of 2022
Home runs were the story of the 2022 season. From Albert Pujols' pursuit of No. 700 in the final season of his Hall of Fame-worthy career to Aaron Judge breaking Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League home run record, we had plenty of opportunities to appreciate the majesty of the long ball. So, as per tradition, we have compiled a list of the 11 longest home runs of the past season (two players tied at No. 10) as measured by Statcast.
MLB
3 reasons Braves are 2023 title contenders
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It will be interesting to see how 2022 is remembered by Braves fans many years from now. The year introduced us to Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider, the incredible rookies who helped the team overcome a 10 1/2-game division deficit at the end of May and eventually win a fifth consecutive National League East title.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 30
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 30, though if you disagree with our top pick, we will be stunned. 1) Sandy Koufax (1935)
MLB
Marwin heading to Japan on 1-year deal (report)
Veteran utility player Marwin Gonzalez has reached a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, according to a report from MLB Network insider Jon Heyman on Friday. Gonzalez, who will turn 34 in March, slashed .185/.255/.321 over 86 games for the Yankees in...
MLB
Segura agrees to deal with Marlins (source)
MIAMI – The Marlins on Wednesday night agreed to terms with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million deal, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the news. Segura represents Miami’s first Major League free-agent signing during an offseason dominated by its National League East rivals...
MLB
The top milestones we saw in 2022
Every season is another chance for MLB’s inordinately talented players to show us all what they can accomplish. Entering the year, it’s always fun to anticipate which career milestones might be reached or surpassed in the upcoming round of 162 games. But over the course of the season, there are also single-season marks broken that we wouldn’t have even seen coming.
MLB
Newly acquired Murphy lands 6-year extension from Braves
ATLANTA -- Two weeks after acquiring Sean Murphy from the A’s, the Braves have added him to the long list of high-caliber players who could spend a majority of this decade playing for Atlanta. Murphy became a part of the Braves’ long-term future when he signed a six-year, $73...
MLB
Billy Wagner’s Cooperstown candidacy
Billy Wagner is in his eighth year on the Hall of Fame ballot. Here's his case for getting into Cooperstown. Wagner was one of the most dominant closers ever. The flamethrowing left-hander notched 422 saves in his 16-year career with the Astros, Phillies, Mets, Red Sox and Braves. He racked up 1,196 strikeouts. He had a 2.31 ERA. He was a seven-time All-Star and the NL Reliever of the Year in 1999, and he helped lead his teams to the postseason seven times.
MLB
11 top plays to remember from 2022
There's just enough time left in 2022 to take one last look back at the top plays of the year. So let's hand out some end-of-the-year superlatives. Here are the stars who produced the standout plays of the season -- the hardest-hit ball, the longest home run, the fastest strikeout, the hardest outfield assist and more.
MLB
Here are 3 predictions for the Giants in 2023
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s been a rollercoaster offseason for the Giants. For seven minutes, they appeared to have Aaron Judge. For seven days, they appeared...
MLB
Inbox: Settling prospect vs. prospect debates
Here's hoping everyone has had a terrific holiday season and will have a wonderful 2023. For the final Pipeline Inbox of 2022, I thought it would be fun to focus on comparisons. You pick two players and I tell you which one I prefer and why. It always has been a popular topic -- and I should do it more often -- but I wasn't expecting nearly 200 responses!
MLB
Prospect debuts we're excited to see in 2023
The 2022 season was an exciting one for Major League debuts. Twelve Top 100 prospects began the campaign on Opening Day rosters, including three of the top five in Bobby Witt Jr., Julio Rodríguez and Spencer Torkelson. Others who followed in their footsteps with later bows -- like National League Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II and American League ROY runner-up Adley Rutschman -- kept the train coming with talent. The steady stream of big names making an impression in The Show is something we'll definitely remember from this year in baseball.
MLB
Predicting the major award winners for 2023
A new year is a new opportunity to be wrong. We’re wrong a lot in the baseball predictions game. If you knew, one year ago, that Justin Verlander would return from having pitched zero innings in 2021 to winning his third Cy Young in '22, or that Aaron Judge would bang out 62 home runs en route to the MVP Award, well, congratulations on your soothsaying skillset.
