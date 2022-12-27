Read full article on original website
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Ruled Out, 2 in Question
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their week of practice leading up to their final road matchup of the season this Sunday against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, they'll be without three important players while a pair of Giants players are in question. Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead...
CFB world blasts Dabo Swinney after awful Orange Bowl loss
Things did not go to plan for the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers, ultimately falling in the game. That led to some harsh criticisms of Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. It was rough from the very beginning for Clemson and Swinney, who came out...
Cowboys ‘Icing on the Cake!’ CeeDee Lamb Joins Franchise 100 Club
The Dallas Cowboys squeezed past the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football 27-13 at Nissan Stadium, with more Dak Prescott-related turnovers (some his fault, others not) sometimes getting in the way. Despite the uneven performance, there were a couple of good things to come out of the game. One was...
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed For Another Michigan Bowl Game Loss
Jim Harbaugh can't seem to figure out his team's bowl game woes. The Harbaugh-led Michigan Wolverines lost a College Football Playoff game for the second year in a row on Saturday. To make matters worse, Harbaugh has now lost six straight bowl games. In those bowl games, Michigan ...
Clinton-Dix Tackles New Phase of Football Career
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix retired on Friday as a member of the team that drafted him in the first-round in 2014. He’s staying involved in the game as director of player development on coach Nick Saban’s staff at his alma mater, Alabama. It was an opportunity he said stemmed from his return to Tuscaloosa as part of a reunion for the Crimson Tide’s 2012 national championship team. While there, he met with some of his academic advisors.
Saquon Barkley: Giants Know What They Need to Do to Win Sunday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been following the lead of head coach Brian Daboll in refusing to put the cart before the horse when it comes to any talk of the playoffs. But at the same time, like the rest of his teammates and coaches, Barkley knows...
Fiesta Bowl TCU vs. Michigan: Staff Predictions And Game Previews
The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1) makes its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoffs when it takes on the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, December 31 at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium and can be seen on ESPN.
MLB.com Predicts Jose Ramirez To Win 2023 MVP
As most of the high-impact free agents have signed with their new teams and organizations begin to set their focus on 2023 Spring Training, we can finally start to make predictions and guesses on how players will perform next season. One player that is expected to have a big season...
New York Giants Mailbag: More on Daniel Jones
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. John, Derek Carr has had...
Cowboys vs. Bills in Super Bowl, Predicts ESPN Simulator; Who Wins?
FRISCO - No disrespect to ESPN's "computer simulations,'' but these sort of exercises can only output results that are reflective of what the computer has been fed. Junk in, junk out. ... though we bet fans of the Dallas Cowboys hope this isn't "junk'' ... and we're confident fans of the Buffalo Bills believe it is not "junk'' at all.
