Nescopeck, PA

WOLF

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in need of donations

LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — As 2022 comes to a close, Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Lackawanna County is in need of donations to help improve its farm. FOX56's Jake Sarwar took a tour of the place on Thursday and heard about their plans for some possible expansion. As the fiscal...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

After 35 years WBRE Scranton mailman retires

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 35 years of delivering mail in downtown Scranton, including to the WBRE Scranton office, ‘Tex the mailman’ is officially retiring. His real name is Cary Zuckero, but, everybody on his route knows him as Tex. The Ritz Theatre held a small...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Ringing in the New Year at Lewisburg Children's Museum

LEWISBURG,UNION COUNTY(WOLF) — As the New Year rings in children at the Lewisburg Children Museum enjoyed family fun activities for celebration on New Year’s Eve. Many families attend every year and look forward to the fun filled event, with balloon droppings. “This was our New Year’s Eve event,...
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Meet the new Mayor of Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — He's a familiar face around the area. From Vice president and Executive Director of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce to working at his Alma Mater, East Stroudsburg University, and even helping start Pridefest, Michael Moreno has been busy in this area for years. "That's really what...
STROUDSBURG, PA
wkok.com

Lewisburg Business Owner Celebrates Silver Anniversary With Fundraiser

LEWISBURG – A 25-year run in the restaurant business is cause enough for celebration but Lewisburg business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia wanted to make the bistro’s silver anniversary even more memorable. Throughout the months of October and November, Elizabeth’s raised $8,556 for Evangelical Community Hospital Women’s Health Services through...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fate of monkeys lost near Interstate 80 near Danville is unknown

This article originally published on Jan. 22, 2022. The story of the missing monkeys following a crash on I-80 made national headlines and raised concerns of the safety of transporting laboratory animals. Updated Jan. 23: State Police said all monkeys have been accounted for, according to release issued at 7:16 p.m. on Jan. 22. The Associated Press reported that the Centers for Disease Control said the monkeys were humanely euthanized. NorthcentralPa.com has reached out to the CDC to ask why the monkeys were euthanized. ...
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update to an I-Team investigation into a cockroach-infested senior citizen apartment building in West Hazleton, is now prompting action by borough officials. Eyewitness News showed viewers the problems on Wednesday inside the West Hazleton Senior Apartments on West Monroe Avenue. Residents say they’re being inundated with cockroaches and […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Malcolm’s Haircutters

Malcolm’s salons offer on-trend quality hair services at an affordable price for men, women and children, including the latest cuts and thermal styling, specialty as well as traditional color services, conditioning techniques, special occasion styles and several quick hair services. Tanning and make-up services are offered in select locations. All salons also offer professional-quality hair care products for clients to use at home, including lines formulated just for men and the exclusive Malcolm’s line of hair care products.
SCRANTON, PA
WKBN

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
TAMAQUA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger shooting victim identified

Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The new year is filled with new and exciting opportunities. For two police departments in Lycoming County, 2023 will bring a big change that is intended to benefit the community starting January 1st. Old Lycoming township police and the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police will become one, being renamed as the Lycoming […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Nearly five grams of crack located in Williamsport home

Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Detectives located approximately 4.78 grams of crack and drug dealing paraphernalia inside a Williamsport home. The raid took place in August when authorities received information about narcotics sales from a home near the 1000 block of Railway Street. Robert James Gillette and Donuae Kellam were taken into custody. Police located the crack and a scale with a white powdery residue on it inside the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

One dead after shooting in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead in Williamsport after being shot numerous times. According to a press release, within the 1100 block of Williamsport, Quahdeir Durrant, 25, was shot multiple times at the intersection of West Fourth and Grier Streets. As the release reads he was transported to an area hospital where […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

