WOLF
Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in need of donations
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — As 2022 comes to a close, Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Lackawanna County is in need of donations to help improve its farm. FOX56's Jake Sarwar took a tour of the place on Thursday and heard about their plans for some possible expansion. As the fiscal...
pahomepage.com
After 35 years WBRE Scranton mailman retires
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 35 years of delivering mail in downtown Scranton, including to the WBRE Scranton office, ‘Tex the mailman’ is officially retiring. His real name is Cary Zuckero, but, everybody on his route knows him as Tex. The Ritz Theatre held a small...
WOLF
Ringing in the New Year at Lewisburg Children's Museum
LEWISBURG,UNION COUNTY(WOLF) — As the New Year rings in children at the Lewisburg Children Museum enjoyed family fun activities for celebration on New Year’s Eve. Many families attend every year and look forward to the fun filled event, with balloon droppings. “This was our New Year’s Eve event,...
Homeless man ‘amazed’ at outpouring of generosity
“It’s unbelievable … it feels like it’s not real.” Just over 24 hours after a
GoFundMe set up to help homeless man and his dog, Ruby
There they were, Eli and his dog Ruby, emerging from behind a shed near Solomon Creek in the rear of McDonald’s on Sans Souci Parkway in
Meet the new Mayor of Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — He's a familiar face around the area. From Vice president and Executive Director of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce to working at his Alma Mater, East Stroudsburg University, and even helping start Pridefest, Michael Moreno has been busy in this area for years. "That's really what...
New transitional housing for women opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — For the past five years, Jen Robinson of Lehighton has been homeless, moving around from place to place. That is until she landed at Peaceful Knights, a new women's transitional living shelter on 1st Street. "I've been sleeping on couches and bed hoping and being in...
wkok.com
Lewisburg Business Owner Celebrates Silver Anniversary With Fundraiser
LEWISBURG – A 25-year run in the restaurant business is cause enough for celebration but Lewisburg business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia wanted to make the bistro’s silver anniversary even more memorable. Throughout the months of October and November, Elizabeth’s raised $8,556 for Evangelical Community Hospital Women’s Health Services through...
Fate of monkeys lost near Interstate 80 near Danville is unknown
This article originally published on Jan. 22, 2022. The story of the missing monkeys following a crash on I-80 made national headlines and raised concerns of the safety of transporting laboratory animals. Updated Jan. 23: State Police said all monkeys have been accounted for, according to release issued at 7:16 p.m. on Jan. 22. The Associated Press reported that the Centers for Disease Control said the monkeys were humanely euthanized. NorthcentralPa.com has reached out to the CDC to ask why the monkeys were euthanized. ...
I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update to an I-Team investigation into a cockroach-infested senior citizen apartment building in West Hazleton, is now prompting action by borough officials. Eyewitness News showed viewers the problems on Wednesday inside the West Hazleton Senior Apartments on West Monroe Avenue. Residents say they’re being inundated with cockroaches and […]
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Malcolm’s Haircutters
Malcolm’s salons offer on-trend quality hair services at an affordable price for men, women and children, including the latest cuts and thermal styling, specialty as well as traditional color services, conditioning techniques, special occasion styles and several quick hair services. Tanning and make-up services are offered in select locations. All salons also offer professional-quality hair care products for clients to use at home, including lines formulated just for men and the exclusive Malcolm’s line of hair care products.
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
‘This child was tortured’
WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors say it was by the Grace of God a “chatty” 5-year-old girl was able to be wheeled into a Luzerne C
Geisinger shooting victim identified
Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
Fire company in Sunbury gets creative raising funds for new equipment
SUNBURY, Pa. — The Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department covers a rural part of Northumberland County just outside of Sunbury. In the last few months, the department has brought on eight new volunteer firefighters, and those new firefighters need gear. "In the fire service, gear is several thousands of...
Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The new year is filled with new and exciting opportunities. For two police departments in Lycoming County, 2023 will bring a big change that is intended to benefit the community starting January 1st. Old Lycoming township police and the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police will become one, being renamed as the Lycoming […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
Nearly five grams of crack located in Williamsport home
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Detectives located approximately 4.78 grams of crack and drug dealing paraphernalia inside a Williamsport home. The raid took place in August when authorities received information about narcotics sales from a home near the 1000 block of Railway Street. Robert James Gillette and Donuae Kellam were taken into custody. Police located the crack and a scale with a white powdery residue on it inside the...
One dead after shooting in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead in Williamsport after being shot numerous times. According to a press release, within the 1100 block of Williamsport, Quahdeir Durrant, 25, was shot multiple times at the intersection of West Fourth and Grier Streets. As the release reads he was transported to an area hospital where […]
