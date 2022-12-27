Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer
Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
ktalnews.com
New York OKs human composting, becomes 6th state in US to do so
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Howard Fischer, a 63-year-old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes, and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted remains could be...
They Were Promised an End to Homelessness. Now They Face Eviction.
NEW YORK — Dwayne Seifforth spent years struggling with homelessness, including four sleeping on New York City streets and one living in a Bronx shelter with his young daughter. Then in spring 2020, a city caseworker presented Seifforth with a solution: a vacant apartment he could afford using a special city voucher.
pix11.com
New York City prepares for the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration
The biggest party of the year, right in the heart of Manhattan, is in its final preparation stages. New York City prepares for the Times Square New Year’s …. The biggest party of the year, right in the heart of Manhattan, is in its final preparation stages. Slightly damp,...
Inside The Lavish New York Trump Home Selling For $26.5 Million
Since 1878, the townhouse at 10 East 64th Street in New York City has entertained and housed noteworthy and notorious socialites in its five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Now it’s looking for a new owner since the passing of its previous occupant, Ivana Trump. The Upper East Side abode...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC
On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
pix11.com
New Year's Eve confetti in Times Square will feature wishes from the Wishing Wall
The countdown is on until New Year’s Eve and one of the biggest traditions leading up to it took place in Times Square on Thursday – the confetti test run, which proved to be a success yet again. New Year’s Eve confetti in Times Square will feature …...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals give 10-day strike notice
NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff. READ MORE: Potential nurses strike looming in New York as hospitals brace for influx of tripledemic casesApproximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:NewYork-PresbyterianMontefioreMount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai Morningside and WestMaimonidesBronxCareRichmond University Medical CenterFlushing Hospital Medical Center The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement. Their contracts expire Saturday.READ MORE: "We're asking to be taken care of": Nurses at 12 New York City hospitals begin voting on possible strikeThe 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.
pix11.com
Lifestyle expert shares tasty recipes for NYE celebrations
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Surprise guests this New Year’s Eve with tasty cocktails, mocktails, and simple bites. Amy Labelle, winemaker and lifestyle expert, joined New York Living on Friday to showcase how to spruce up any gathering with festive drinks and delicious meals. Watch the video players for...
George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental, moved amid campaign
Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent on time, but left the place in ruins. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos said. The modest abode measures 960 square feet. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos obtained by The Post show the residence...
pix11.com
NYC sanitation commissioner details cleanup plan post-storm, NYE
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s sanitation workers are preparing to clean up after the biggest party in the city, the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square. Sanitation workers are also juggling clearing out debris from last week’s winter storm and organizing Mulchfest, where New Yorkers can drop off their Christmas trees to be recycled.
pix11.com
LI funeral set for fallen Brooklyn firefighter William Moon
Relatives and the FDNY family of fallen department veteran William Moon will say their final goodbye to the hero Thursday, as his funeral is held on Long Island. LI funeral set for fallen Brooklyn firefighter William …. Relatives and the FDNY family of fallen department veteran William Moon will say...
pix11.com
First NYC legal recreational marijuana dispensary set to open
The first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in New York City is set to open for business Thursday afternoon in Manhattan’s East Village. First NYC legal recreational marijuana dispensary …. The first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in New York City is set to open for business Thursday afternoon in Manhattan’s...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Wants You to Love Big Brother
There's a common type of government official who sincerely believes the world would be better and their suffering subjects much happier if the restraints were removed and politicians were free to act as they wish. That their sincere belief in their goodness is exactly why we need those restraints always escapes them. The latest example of the breed is New York City Mayor Eric Adams who, unironically, urges his constituents to embrace the surveillance state because "Big Brother is protecting you."
pix11.com
Subway rider creates poll asking about 'favorite subway station'
Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll asking people to choose their favorite stations. Subway rider creates poll asking about ‘favorite …. Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll...
Hochul announces $26M renovation of NYC's 'most visited' park
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced a $26 million investment in Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park in Harlem.
pix11.com
Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon:. Baruch Houses, Baruch...
