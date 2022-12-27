ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gothamist

A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer

Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
Raj guleria

More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC

On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
CBS New York

Nurses at 8 NYC hospitals give 10-day strike notice

NEW YORK -- Nurses at eight New York City hospitals gave their 10-day strike notice Friday.The New York State Nurses Association has been in contract negotiations with the private hospitals since September. The nurses are asking for a pay raise that keeps up with inflation and for the hospitals to hire more staff. READ MORE: Potential nurses strike looming in New York as hospitals brace for influx of tripledemic casesApproximately 16,000 nurses will go on strike at the following hospitals beginning Jan. 9:NewYork-PresbyterianMontefioreMount Sinai HospitalMount Sinai Morningside and WestMaimonidesBronxCareRichmond University Medical CenterFlushing Hospital Medical Center    The union says they will continue to bargain until Jan. 9 in the hopes of reaching an agreement. Their contracts expire Saturday.READ MORE: "We're asking to be taken care of": Nurses at 12 New York City hospitals begin voting on possible strikeThe 10-day strike notice gives hospitals time to bring in temporary help.
pix11.com

Lifestyle expert shares tasty recipes for NYE celebrations

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Surprise guests this New Year’s Eve with tasty cocktails, mocktails, and simple bites. Amy Labelle, winemaker and lifestyle expert, joined New York Living on Friday to showcase how to spruce up any gathering with festive drinks and delicious meals. Watch the video players for...
New York Post

George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental, moved amid campaign

Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent on time, but left the place in ruins. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos said. The modest abode measures 960 square feet. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos obtained by The Post show the residence...
pix11.com

NYC sanitation commissioner details cleanup plan post-storm, NYE

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s sanitation workers are preparing to clean up after the biggest party in the city, the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square. Sanitation workers are also juggling clearing out debris from last week’s winter storm and organizing Mulchfest, where New Yorkers can drop off their Christmas trees to be recycled.
pix11.com

LI funeral set for fallen Brooklyn firefighter William Moon

Relatives and the FDNY family of fallen department veteran William Moon will say their final goodbye to the hero Thursday, as his funeral is held on Long Island. LI funeral set for fallen Brooklyn firefighter William …. Relatives and the FDNY family of fallen department veteran William Moon will say...
pix11.com

First NYC legal recreational marijuana dispensary set to open

The first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in New York City is set to open for business Thursday afternoon in Manhattan’s East Village. First NYC legal recreational marijuana dispensary …. The first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in New York City is set to open for business Thursday afternoon in Manhattan’s...
Reason.com

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Wants You to Love Big Brother

There's a common type of government official who sincerely believes the world would be better and their suffering subjects much happier if the restraints were removed and politicians were free to act as they wish. That their sincere belief in their goodness is exactly why we need those restraints always escapes them. The latest example of the breed is New York City Mayor Eric Adams who, unironically, urges his constituents to embrace the surveillance state because "Big Brother is protecting you."
pix11.com

Subway rider creates poll asking about 'favorite subway station'

Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll asking people to choose their favorite stations. Subway rider creates poll asking about ‘favorite …. Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll...
pix11.com

Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon:. Baruch Houses, Baruch...
