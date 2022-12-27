Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Here’s Rapid City’s New Year’s holiday schedule
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City public offices and services will be making changes to their schedule for the upcoming New Year’s holiday. City Offices: Because New Year’s Day is on Sunday, city offices will be closing Monday, January 2, when the holiday is federally observed. City...
South Dakota Powerball ranch sold for $37 million
Neal Wanless, a Mission, S.D. man, bought the ranch after buying a winning Powerball ticket in 2009, winding up with $88 million. In 2020, he listed it for a staggering $41.15 million.
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Youth City Council gets $13,000 from Rapid City to attend National League of Cities conference in Washington D.C.
It was suggested and approved that the committee match Pennington County Commission up to $13,000 for expenses. Youth City Council members say that it’s an important experience. How many kids are going and how can they go?. There will be eight kids who can go to the Conference with...
newscenter1.tv
Go nuts at Nerdy Nuts and create your own peanut butter
Hand-made small batch peanut butter, creating happiness in every jar. Nerdy Nuts founders from South Dakota began making their own peanut butter while living in Colorado, then came back to the Black Hills and began selling their products online. They recently branched out to a brick and mortar in the old Landstrom’s building on Canal Street in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Dozens of dead geese recovered from Canyon Lake area, avian flu suspected
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Parks and Recreation staff have recovered dozens of dead geese in the Canyon Lake area in the last week. The birds are probable victims of avian flu, and Parks and Recreation has been in contact with Game, Fish and Parks officials, who indicate some of the geese have been sent off for testing.
Flying Magazine
Look Out, Rapid City!
It was our first night cross-country flight in the B-24, beginning at our base in Topeka, Kansas, on a triangular flight plan across the American Midwest. The aircraft was one in a pool of training B-24s and we’d not flown this particular one before. We took off in the...
KELOLAND TV
More Snow after the New Year: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are quiet in a majority of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures have a wide range this afternoon, from teens in northeastern KELOLAND and near 40° in Rapid City. Winds are on the calm side with just a few clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man last heard from December 16, police say
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing person. 51-year-old Duane Yellow Cloud was reported missing on Tuesday, December 27. He was last heard from on December 16 when JourneyOn made contact with him. Anyone with information on Yellow...
newscenter1.tv
West River politicians give a preview of the upcoming legislative session for 2023
APID CITY, S.D.– With the new year right around the corner, the newest South Dakota Legislative session is also preparing to begin. South Dakota House District 34 Representative Mike Derby and District 32 Senator Helene Duhamel spoke about their thoughts about the upcoming year. After tax cuts and budgets,...
newscenter1.tv
Have you ever wondered what happens to the Christmas trees that don’t get sold?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every year, the Club for Boys has their Christmas tree sale, but they usually don’t sell all of them. This year, they started with 1,600 and were left with about 200 that didn’t have a home for the holidays. In Rapid city, you can bring your tree to the Fitzgerald Stadium of the landfill to be recycled, but make sure to remove all of the decorations first.
newscenter1.tv
Proposal to draft a resolution to prohibit TikTok on city-issued devices moves to full Rapid City council after 3-2 vote
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Following action in the State and the House, Rapid City Councilman Jason Salamun, Ward 3, proposed to draft a resolution to prohibit TikTok on city-issued devices. While drafting the resolution, it would also include restricting access to TikTok on city networks and prohibiting city accounts...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City woman gets 14 years for drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 39-year-old Stevie Williams was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Williams...
KELOLAND TV
Man shot in Rapid City Tuesday evening
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Dept. (RCPD) says officers were dispatched to the 900 block of N. 7th St. in Rapid City around 6:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of gunshots in the area. Police says they recovered evidence of the...
KELOLAND TV
Probe widens into illegal Deadwood sports bets
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Gaming Commission will consider Wednesday what to do about another instance of sports bets gone wrong at a downtown Deadwood casino. Mustang Sally’s has already lost its license, been fined and had one of its top employees lose her license, too, for making proxy bets on sports events. Now, the commission must decide how to handle another of the casino’s employees, Mathew Steinlicht, of Lead, who allegedly made bets for underage players during August 2022.
KEVN
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones announces that he is running for second term in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D — Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones has announced that he is running for a second term on the Rapid City Council after finishing his current three-year term. Jones says he is running for re-election to continue to serve the area he loves and make sure that all voices are heard and represented.
newscenter1.tv
Police keeping eyes out for drunk drivers over New Year’s weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For those heading out this weekend to enjoy the New Year’s festivities, the Rapid City Police Department is asking partygoers to make responsible decisions. Police said they realize alcohol and New Year’s go hand and hand, for that reason officers will be watching for impaired drivers. The department says with so many options to get home safely like taxis, ride-share services, and even limousines there is no reason to get behind the wheel intoxicated.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City woman sentenced to 14 years for meth trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Stevie Williams, 39, was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for charges related to methamphetamine distribution, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice District of South Dakota on Tuesday. Williams was charged and convicted on...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police need your help finding a missing girl
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking your help to locate a missing girl. 12-year-old Mya Eagle Hawk was reported missing Wednesday morning, December 28th. She was last seen in the unit block of Surfwood Drive. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweater,...
