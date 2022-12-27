RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every year, the Club for Boys has their Christmas tree sale, but they usually don’t sell all of them. This year, they started with 1,600 and were left with about 200 that didn’t have a home for the holidays. In Rapid city, you can bring your tree to the Fitzgerald Stadium of the landfill to be recycled, but make sure to remove all of the decorations first.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO