Suziekins
4d ago
he should get at least 25 years and serve everyday, anything less is not justice. thank goodness the house is the only thing that got shot
Fontana Herald News
Woman is arrested after she allegedly carjacks vehicle in Fontana
A woman was arrested after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led police on a pursuit in Fontana on Dec. 30, authorities said. The incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 30, when the Fontana Police Department received a 911 call regarding a suspect who used a knife to commit a carjacking on Valley Boulevard.
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with knife in San Bernardino, police say
An investigation is underway after San Bernardino police officers shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a knife.
recordgazette.net
Banning police seek murder suspect
The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury. According to a police report, at approximately 4:35 p.m. Dec. 28 police officers responded to a report of shots being...
mynewsla.com
MoVal Man Charged with Robbing Multiple People During Sales Transactions
A 19-year-old man accused of luring multiple victims to locations in Moreno Valley on the pretext of completing sales transactions, then stealing from them at gunpoint, was charged Friday with four counts of armed robbery. Marvin Owen Haywood of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail...
NBC Los Angeles
Witnesses to Riverside Deputy Shooting Want Family to Know They Did All They Could to Help
The family of Deputy Isaiah Cordero arrived Friday at a memorial down the street from where he was gunned down Thursday, in search of the neighbors who rushed to help him and called 911. People from all over were coming to Jurupa Valley to pay their respects to fallen Riverside...
Man robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy Xbox in Riverside County: Sheriff’s Department
One man has been arrested and two other people are being sought after a robbery at gunpoint in Riverside County Thursday night. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Thursday night after a man reported that he had been robbed while attempting to buy an Xbox, the department said in a news release. […]
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
Riverside County sheriff’s deputy killed in Jurupa Valley; suspect dead following chase
A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was killed following a chase with law enforcement. The shooting happened sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. Chris Barajas, mayor of Jurupa Valley, confirmed that […]
Fontana Herald News
Knife-wielding man is shot and killed by officers in San Bernardino
A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by San Bernardino Police Department officers during an incident on Dec. 28, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release. The incident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. in the 100 block of East 4th Street. This is the account provided by police:
foxla.com
Sheriff: San Bernardino Co. judge should resign amid release of man accused of killing Riverside Co. deputy
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is calling for the resignation of Cara Hutson, the judge connected to the release of William McKay, the man accused of killing Bianco's deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. This comes as the grieving sheriff blamed Cordero's death on what Bianco calls, a "failed" justice system. During...
foxla.com
Inland Empire mourns loss of deputy killed in line of duty
The Inland Empire is in mourning after losing a Riverside County deputy in a shooting in Jurupa Valley. Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a man who ended up leading authorities on a police chase and a shootout. The suspect ended up dying from the shootout.
Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
NBC Los Angeles
Riverside County Deputy Who Was Shot and Killed Is Identified
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, after which the shooter led a fast-paced pursuit on area freeways. The shooting happened near the 3900 block of West Golden Avenue in a residential neighborhood across the street from an elementary school in Jurupa Valley. The circumstances surrounding the gunfire were not immediately clear.
vvng.com
Alleged pursuit ends in crash near Costco in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An alleged pursuit ended in a crash in front of the Victorville Costco Warehouse Saturday morning, leaving one person injured. The crash was reported at 9:16 am on December 31, 2022 and involved two red vehicles. Witnesses said deputies were in pursuit of a red...
Couple faces attempted murder charges in Highland pistol-whipping: SBSD
A San Bernardino County couple faces attempted murder charges after an alleged shooting and assault in Highland early Thursday morning. At about 3:15 a.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the 25900 block of Baseline Street, where they found shell casings in the street, confirming a report of shots fired, the department said in […]
KTLA.com
Homeless man accused of setting fire to commercial properties in Riverside
A homeless man is in police custody on suspicion of setting fire to a large commercial building and a Walmart location in Riverside. On the night of Dec. 18, Riverside firefighters responded to a commercial building fire on the 6600 block of View Park Court. Upon arrival they found items outside the building that were set on fire with flames then spreading to the structure itself.
mynewsla.com
Felon, Two Others Charged with Gunning Down Perris Man
A convicted felon and two others accused of killing a 27-year-old Perris man on Christmas Eve were charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Miguel Angel Villegas, 30, Andrik Avalos Villasenor, 20, and Kassandra Lepe, 21 — all of Hemet — were arrested following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying Saturday of Rafael Morales in Perris.
Body cam video shows deadly shooting of armed suspect by Riverside County deputy
Authorities have released body cam video of the deadly shooting of an armed suspect by a Riverside County deputy. The person killed during the shooting was identified as Kenneth Scott Wallis, 38, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 12 around 3:30 p.m., deputies spotted Wallis riding a bicycle on the wrong side […]
KTLA.com
School photographer accused of decades of child molestation in San Bernardino County
A 72-year-old man was arrested by Ontario police officers in connection to several instances of child molestation that allegedly took place within the city over several decades. Police arrested Philbert Hernandez Tuesday after a monthslong investigation. Detectives identified him as a person of interest in May, after receiving reports of...
Fontana Herald News
Man and woman are arrested in connection with an attempted murder
A man and woman were arrested in connection with an attempted murder at a Highland apartment complex on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:15 a.m., deputies assigned to the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the 25900 block of Baseline Street regarding a report of shots fired.
