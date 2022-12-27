ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Suziekins
4d ago

he should get at least 25 years and serve everyday, anything less is not justice. thank goodness the house is the only thing that got shot

Fontana Herald News

Woman is arrested after she allegedly carjacks vehicle in Fontana

A woman was arrested after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led police on a pursuit in Fontana on Dec. 30, authorities said. The incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 30, when the Fontana Police Department received a 911 call regarding a suspect who used a knife to commit a carjacking on Valley Boulevard.
FONTANA, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning police seek murder suspect

The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury. According to a police report, at approximately 4:35 p.m. Dec. 28 police officers responded to a report of shots being...
BANNING, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Riverside County sheriff’s deputy killed in Jurupa Valley; suspect dead following chase

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was killed following a chase with law enforcement. The shooting happened sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. Chris Barajas, mayor of Jurupa Valley, confirmed that […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Inland Empire mourns loss of deputy killed in line of duty

The Inland Empire is in mourning after losing a Riverside County deputy in a shooting in Jurupa Valley. Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a man who ended up leading authorities on a police chase and a shootout. The suspect ended up dying from the shootout.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
HeySoCal

Woman charged with murder in Pasadena after fatal fight

A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Riverside County Deputy Who Was Shot and Killed Is Identified

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, after which the shooter led a fast-paced pursuit on area freeways. The shooting happened near the 3900 block of West Golden Avenue in a residential neighborhood across the street from an elementary school in Jurupa Valley. The circumstances surrounding the gunfire were not immediately clear.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Alleged pursuit ends in crash near Costco in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An alleged pursuit ended in a crash in front of the Victorville Costco Warehouse Saturday morning, leaving one person injured. The crash was reported at 9:16 am on December 31, 2022 and involved two red vehicles. Witnesses said deputies were in pursuit of a red...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Couple faces attempted murder charges in Highland pistol-whipping: SBSD

A San Bernardino County couple faces attempted murder charges after an alleged shooting and assault in Highland early Thursday morning. At about 3:15 a.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the 25900 block of Baseline Street, where they found shell casings in the street, confirming a report of shots fired, the department said in […]
HIGHLAND, CA
KTLA.com

Homeless man accused of setting fire to commercial properties in Riverside

A homeless man is in police custody on suspicion of setting fire to a large commercial building and a Walmart location in Riverside. On the night of Dec. 18, Riverside firefighters responded to a commercial building fire on the 6600 block of View Park Court. Upon arrival they found items outside the building that were set on fire with flames then spreading to the structure itself.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon, Two Others Charged with Gunning Down Perris Man

A convicted felon and two others accused of killing a 27-year-old Perris man on Christmas Eve were charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Miguel Angel Villegas, 30, Andrik Avalos Villasenor, 20, and Kassandra Lepe, 21 — all of Hemet — were arrested following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying Saturday of Rafael Morales in Perris.
PERRIS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man and woman are arrested in connection with an attempted murder

A man and woman were arrested in connection with an attempted murder at a Highland apartment complex on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 3:15 a.m., deputies assigned to the Highland Sheriff's Station responded to the 25900 block of Baseline Street regarding a report of shots fired.
HIGHLAND, CA

