Chief justice: Judges’ safety ‘essential’ to court system
WASHINGTON (AP) — With security threats to Supreme Court justices still fresh memories, Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday praised programs that protect judges, saying that “we must support judges by ensuring their safety.”. Roberts and other conservative Supreme Court justices were the subject of protests, some at...
Judicial security focus of U.S. Chief Justice Roberts' annual report
WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Saturday focused a year-end report on the judiciary on the need for stepped up security for federal judges, amid a surge in threats and as the United States is embroiled in a bitter debate over abortion.
EPA Issues Clean Water Rule That Repeals Trump Administration Changes
The Biden administration on Friday issued a rule that defines which types of waterways in the U.S. will receive federal water quality protections under the 1972 Clean Water Act, repealing a Trump-era rule that federal courts rejected and that environmental groups argued left waterways open to pollution. The Environmental Protection...
Ginni Thomas, Wife of Justice, Says She Regrets Texts Calling 2020 Election a ‘Heist'
Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the House Jan. 6 committee that she regretted the text messages she sent to President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, urging him to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election. “I regret the tone and content of...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives
The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Jared Kushner Reveals Trump's Demeanor When Learning He Lost 2020 Election
"I felt like he wasn't really showing his cards," Kushner said of the former president's reaction.
North Carolina AG says Mark Meadows will not face voter fraud charges
North Carolina's Attorney General announced that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will not face charges for alleged voter fraud.
Jan. 6 Panel Withdraws Trump Subpoena as It Prepares to Disband in 2023
The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
