bbbtv12.com
Barbara Ruth Sisson, Oak Ridge
Barbara Ruth Sisson, 69 of Oak Ridge passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. She began a career with Kroger in 1986 and retired from the Oak Ridge store after 30 years of employment, making many friends throughout the company as well as with customers. She enjoyed sewing and crafts and spending time with her son Mycle and her dog Beau.
bbbtv12.com
Charles J. Brewer, Oliver Springs
Charles J. Brewer, age 59 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 12-1:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, Tn. The memorial service will begin at 1:00...
bbbtv12.com
Louise “Wheezy” Lawson, Harriman
Louise “Wheezy” Lawson, age 79 of Harriman, gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Wartburg. She was born on June 25, 1943, in Rockwood, TN. She is preceded in death by her father and mother: John “Footlog” Kirby & Ann Kirby; husband of 38 years: James Lawson Sr; brothers: Clarence “Bud” Kirby, Tommy Kirby, Larry Kirby; and sister; Barbara Brown. She is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Marion Parten Stubbs, 98, Oliver Springs
Marion Parten Stubbs, 98, of Oliver Springs passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Stubbs who she married in 1947, parents Joseph Stirl and Martha Jane “Jennie” Parten, siblings Margarette (Delmer) Roberts, Jay (Myra) Parten, “Wid” Parten, Maud (R.C.) Fox, Sally Byrd Parten, niece Becky (Michael) Schaaf, and nephew Gary Fox.
bbbtv12.com
Harold Leab, Caryville
Harold Leab, age 53, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Harold was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on April 1, 1969. He was a coal miner for Premium Coal. Harold was a member of Grave Hill Baptist Church in New River. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, watching NASCAR, searching for ginseng, and being out in the mountains. Harold is preceded in death by his dad Ike Leab, sister Faye, grandparents Guy, and Sabra Phillips Leab, and George and Ada Phillips Burchfield.
bbbtv12.com
Jerome “Jerry” Swenson, Harriman
Jerome “Jerry” Swenson age 80 of Harriman, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Jerry was a Veteran during the Vietnam Era. He was a devoted coach of youth baseball and basketball. He worked on the C-130, F-16, F-22, and many other fighter planes during his 32 years at Lockheed. Jerry was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Paul Swenson.
bbbtv12.com
Patsy Garrison Baker, 88
Patsy Garrison Baker, age 88, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 28, 2022. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge and had retired from ORNL, working at both the K25 & Y12 plants. Patsy was preceded in death by husband, Alva “Al” Baker;...
bbbtv12.com
Stephen Lee Seiber, Sunbright
Mr. Stephen Lee Seiber of Sunbright, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was 80 years young. Steve was born in Devonia, Tennessee, and was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Sunbright First Baptist Church, a member of American Legion Post 149 Wartburg, and a retiree of the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
bbbtv12.com
Margie Lee McNelley, Clinton
Margie Lee McNelley, age 90, of Clinton, TN, passed away at Diversicare in Oak Ridge, TN on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. Margie enjoyed going to church and she enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army. In her free time, she did embroidery. Above all, Margie loved her children and grandchildren. She...
bbbtv12.com
Carl Joseph Malenovsky, Harriman
Carl Joseph Malenovsky age 80 of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Tennessee Valley Authority after working at the Kingston and Bull Run Steam Plants for over 35 years. Carl enjoyed the outdoors and traveling. He is preceded in death by his wife Donna Malenovsky and a host of brothers and sisters.
bbbtv12.com
Angela Rena Kinney, Rockwood
Mrs. Angela Rena Kinney, age 53, of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She loved a good crossword puzzle and she even loved to color. Angela’s love for her family was evident by all who knew her, and that same love was given right back to her by her family. Angela was loved immensely and will be missed.
bbbtv12.com
Faye Clark Hutchinson, Hahira, GA (formerly of Harriman)
Faye Clark Hutchinson age 83 of Hahira, GA formerly of Harriman, TN passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. Preceded in death by husband; Bill Hutchinson parents Jim and Mae Clark, brothers; Orville E. Clark, J.C. and Roy Clark, sister; Ruth Greene and husband Orville Greene, brother-in-law Clarence Campbell Sr. Survived...
bbbtv12.com
Gladys Marie Duncan Fateley, Briceville
Gladys Marie Duncan Fateley, age 88, formerly of Briceville, Tn passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Signature of Rockwood. Gladys was a member of Hill Top Baptist Church in Halls, TN. Gladys was a strong-minded individual throughout life. She is preceded in death by her father and mother Marvin & Martha Harness Duncan, brothers Joe Duncan, Lawrence Duncan, sister Sadie Jenes, daughter Sharon Thomas, niece Shelvy Jenes. Gladys is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Keith Woznek, Clinton
Keith Woznek died on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at his home in Clinton, TN after battling cancer. He is now in the presence of his Savior, Jesus. Born January 9th, 1950 in Syracuse, NY to Harriet (Murray) Woznek and Peter Woznek, Keith lived a life of distinction, devotion to family, and service to Jesus. In the later years of his life, Keith was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
WKRN
Deadly Cumberland County house fire update
Authorities have released the identities of three of six people killed in a residential fire in Cumberland County on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. WATE Midday News. Authorities have released the identities of three of six people killed in a residential fire in Cumberland County on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. WATE Midday News.
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
bbbtv12.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Gallaher Road Tuesday
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, on Tuesday, December 27, at 6:59pm, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Gallaher Road in the 700 block. The report stated that a 2006 Chevy Cobalt was traveling south on Highway 58 when a pedestrian walked into the roadway and was struck and killed. The pedestrian was identified as 78-year-old Gloria Simmons. The report stated that the 19-year-old driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. No charges are expected to be filed.
The Tomahawk
The ‘Living Christmas Tree’ brings the true spirit of Christmas to the community
The community ‘Living Christmas Tree’ provided the true message of Christmas through song at Heritage Hall on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, December 15, 16, and 17. The ‘Living Christmas Tree’ was made up of thirty-three community choir members sitting or standing in the constructed semi-circular tiered tree,...
WKRN
Water line breaks in front of hospital
A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. 2022 a quiet year for tornadoes. After a record 46 tornadoes struck Tennessee in...
