The days are ticking down to be ringing in the New Year. AND that is not all that's ticking down, the availability to still buy the holiday batter some of us cannot imagine the holidays or winter months without. We are taking the batter that is the base to the warm, soothing cocktail that instantly takes us back in time. OR at least those in our household, the boss lady in our home swears it's not the holidays without this batter, rum, brandy cocktail. Now the batter concept might have scared ya, but we know once you heard served hot, and that rum and brandy were involved, we regained your attention. Have you guessed yet what cocktail we are speaking of? No, NO, and a HECK NO we are not talking egg nog, we are talking Tom & Jerry Cocktails.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a byproduct of living in North Dakota: the cost of heating your home goes up in the winter. But it might be a little bit harder to do this year. January is typically the coldest month of the year in North Dakota. And with high utility costs, people could be paying some of the highest prices ever to heat their homes this winter. As for why that is, there are a number of reasons.
Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?
It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further? Regardless of the reason, they are scavengers, and coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
We’re making ND snowfall history
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’ve seen the snowiest October through December in recorded history. Find out how it stacks up to the snowiest winters of the year in this week’s Weather Whys.
Post Blizzard Reality-Some ND Cities REALLY Left Out In The Cold
No pun intended on the title of this article... ... this is really a trying time for so many North Dakotans. We are all familiar with the power of Mother Nature, especially out here. To me, it seems like every season people think "we are getting hit harder than last winter" - we tend to forget how cold it was right around New Year's Eve of 2021. Here is the thing though, Bismarck alone is on pace to have a record year as far as how many inches of snow we will accumulate. Even a couple of weeks after our last blizzard, there are several North Dakota cities that are feeling the effects big time.
