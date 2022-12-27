Read full article on original website
WMBF
Florence officials say water system stabilizing days after boil advisory, main break
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Florence say the city’s water system is stabilizing days after a boil water advisory went out on Christmas Day. In an update Thursday, the city said water pressure continues to increase, which is allowing for elevated tanks to be refilled. Customers should also begin to notice less fluctuation in water pressure.
wpde.com
Machine catches fire at Robeson County plant
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A machine caught fire in a building at the Silgan plant in the Maxton area of Robeson County Saturday, according to officials with the Robeson County Fire Marshall’s Office. The plant’s maintenance team got an alert of an electrician problem in the room...
wpde.com
7 Eleven coming to Carolina Forest Boulevard, permits show
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — According to county online land records, another 7-Eleven could be coming to Horry County and this time, to Carolina Forest. Online records show that builders were approved in Fall 2022 for commercial and sign permits to put in fuel tanks, a fuel canopy, signage, and a convenience store in front of the new Publix that recently opened along Carolina Forest Boulevard near River Oaks Drive.
wpde.com
Camper, several barns catch fire in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Aynor Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:29 a.m. to the fire near Rogers Road. A camper and several barns caught fire along with nearby woods, crews said. As of 7:28 a.m.,...
wpde.com
Lanes closed after crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed due to a crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. Georgetown County Fire & EMS reported the crash at 3:38 p.m. near N. Hazard Street. The Georgetown City Fire Dept. also responded. Drivers are asked to use caution in...
wpde.com
40,000 gallons of water used to battle Darlington County house fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews used about 40,000 gallons of water battling a house fire early Thursday morning on Oates Highway in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers. Flowers said the fire appears to be an electrical fire. He added they had to...
wpde.com
McLeod hospital using water tanks after subfreezing temps complicate Florence pressure
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Anyone driving by McLeod hospital Tuesday will see water tankers parked and Senior Vice President for Continuum of Care for McLeod Health Lesli McGee said it’s the system’s response to make sure patients are taken care of during community-wide water issues caused by subfreezing temperatures.
WMBF
Marion Fire Rescue crews respond to a house fire Thursday night
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Thursday night on Long Leaf Road. Crews were called to the scene of the fire on the 100 block of Long Leaf Road shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday night, where they found a single-wide mobile home with visible fire and smoke.
wbtw.com
Temperatures climb to well-above average today
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At noon, temperatures will already be in the low to mid-60s and then eventually parts of the area will likely break 70 degrees. There is more cloud cover around today and sky conditions will only be partly sunny. There will be some isolated showers throughout the morning and afternoon, more so in the Pee Dee than the Grand Strand. Still, most of the area is going to be dry today. The big rain story is slated for tomorrow.
Florence water pressure ‘stabilized’ and improving, city leaders say; boil advisory still in effect
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Water pressure in Florence has stabilized after a broken 6-inch water main and numerous leaks in homes and businesses over the Christmas holiday weekend resulted in millions of gallons of water being lost and a system-wide boil advisory, city leaders said at a news conference Tuesday morning. As of 5:30 p.m. […]
wpde.com
Pedestrian dies after collision on Hwy. 905 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has shut down lanes of traffic along Highway 905 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. According to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:39 p.m. near Williamson Lake Circle.
WMBF
Early morning house fire in Marion under investigation
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a house fire in Marion is under investigation. Marion Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 1 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 800 block of Georgetown Street. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find flames coming from the home. Crews battled the...
Grand Strand, Pee Dee see uptick in gas prices ahead of New Year’s holiday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina gas prices are on the upswing, but a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel is still more than 10 cents cheaper than a year ago on average. As of Friday, the average price in South Carolina was $2.91 a gallon, according to online […]
WMBF
Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday. A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chance Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.
PHOTOS: 3 puppies rescued from house fire on Howe Springs Road near Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three puppies were rescued Tuesday during a house fire near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Howe Springs Road, officials said. A Florence County sheriff’s deputy rescued three puppies from the porch of the home while it was still on fire after a resident said […]
Report: Horry County officer hears gunshots; home found with bullet holes in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer heard gunshots early Thursday morning in the Green Sea area before police found a home with multiple bullet holes, according to a report obtained by News13. An officer was responding to an unrelated call at about 1:50 a.m. when he heard “a barrage of rounds […]
wpde.com
Police hear 'barrage' of gunshots, respond to Green Sea home hit by bullets: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An officer responded to reports of shots fired on Highway 9 near Green Sea early Thursday morning. Before arriving, the officer heard a barrage of rounds being shot in the area while answering another call nearby, according to an incident report. The report said...
dillonheraldonline.com
Suspect Identified In Missing Emergency Vehicle Case
On November 28, 2022, units with the Latta Police Department responded to the Latta Rescue Squad building in reference to an emergency vehicle having been stolen during the early morning hours. Video surveillance of the suspect was obtained, and the vehicle was listed as stolen, as well as notifications via...
WMBF
Report: HCPD officer hears ‘barrage’ of shots fired in Green Sea; home hit by bullets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A home in Green Sea with people inside was hit by bullets early Thursday morning, according to an incident report. The report states that a Horry County police officer was responding to another call when he heard of a “barrage of rounds being shot.”
2 arrested after Horry County investigation into criminal activity in Little River due to community complaints
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and more are expected to be charged after an Horry County investigation into criminal activity began in early 2022 due to “numerous community complaints,” according to the Horry County Police Department. The investigation began after community members were concerned about gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and […]
