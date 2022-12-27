ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Sewage actively overflowing into Willamette River due to heavy rains

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APQmY_0jviH3ro00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Heavy post-Christmas rainfall is actively causing a mixture of sewage and stormwater to overflow into the Willamette River downstream of Willamette Park.

The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services announced that the sewage spill began around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, after Portland’s Big Pipe system reached capacity. The sewer runoff, this city says, is approximately 80% stormwater and 20% sewage.

“During an overflow and for 48 hours afterward, the public is advised to avoid contact with the river because of increased bacteria in the water,” the Bureau of Environmental Services said. “The river’s water quality is safe for recreation during all other times.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyvqW_0jviH3ro00
Portland’s sewer system reached capacity at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Monday. (City of Portland)
Crash shuts down Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning

The sewage is overflowing from multiple river outfalls and no estimated time has been given for when the spill will subside. The Bureau of Environmental Services said that these overflows occur approximately four times per winter season and once every three summers, on average. Portland’s latest sewage and stormwater volume can be tracked through the city’s website.

Portland’s $1.4 billion Big Pipe system is a series of major sewer improvements that better stores and transports large amounts of water and sewage to the city’s wastewater treatment plant in North Portland. The project was completed in 2011 after decades of planning and construction. Since its completion, the Big Pipe system has reportedly reduced sewage overflows in the Willamette by 94%. However, these spills can still occur during periods of excessive rain and snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsaJ2_0jviH3ro00
Portland’s Big Pipe system. (City of Portland)

Before the project, incidents occurred [in] the Willamette River an average of 50 times a year, with some lasting days,” the City of Portland said.

The current sewage overflow is the fourth recorded on the Willamette in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 16

Cyle Lindsey
4d ago

Every year this happens, and every year they do nothing about it. The people responsible should have to pay for the ecological damage out of pocket.

Reply
5
Sg Bax
3d ago

amazing how that problem is never fixed never anticipated. seriously after the second or third time it became no longer an accident. simply lazy and irresponsible because after all the last 40 years of Oregon leaders honestly didn't care what damage was done to Oregons waterways, air, forests or the people.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereflector.com

Winter storm smacks North Clark County

The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
focushillsboro.com

Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering

Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought: Multnomah County has exited a drought thanks to a cold, wet, and frosty December, although most of the Western United States is still experiencing a severe drought. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern explains that despite recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, the West’s drought conditions remain a serious issue. Bayern said that the recent significant rainfall “won’t quickly end the area drought.”
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Accident and Fallen Trees Have Forced the Closure of Highway 26 Between Rhododendron and Warm Springs

Closure of Highway 26: On Tuesday, as most of Oregon dealt with severe winds and heavy rain, I-84 was again closed near Troutdale, this time due to a deadly collision in the Columbia River Gorge. The road was closed for many hours before it reopened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. I-84 eastbound was closed between Troutdale and the Eagle Creek exit after an accident at milepost 41 in Bonneville, as reported by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
TROUTDALE, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy