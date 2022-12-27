ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

County Legislature sends letter opposing concealed carry state bill (Public comment video link included)

By Eddie Velazquez
cortlandvoice.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 6

Lilacs
4d ago

Concealed carry should be openly supported! Many so many innocent people wouldn't be killed if criminals didn't know who carried and who didn't!

James Dore
3d ago

As a retired law enforcement officer I support the county legislature's letter of opposition regarding the recently enacted concealed carry law.

k
4d ago

counties should defy the states' unconstitutional laws

