BBC

Luis Suarez joins Brazilian side Gremio on free transfer

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has joined Brazilian Serie A side Gremio on a free transfer, signing with the club until the end of 2024. The former Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid player, 35, returned to his first club Nacional in July and stayed for three months. He scored eight goals...
BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Ronaldo, Mendy, Badiashile

Jude Bellingham's father wants the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder to join Liverpool, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also seeking the 19-year-old's signature. (Football Insider) Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23 - a Manchester United target - is open to leaving Atletico Madrid in January. (GiveMeSport) MLS side Sporting Kansas...
BBC

Pele in Africa: The man, the myth, the legend

Being one of the very first young black sporting superstars of the television era, Pelé drew the love and affinity of Africans across the continent. As decolonisation movements swept across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Pelé was invited by newly independent countries to play in prestigious friendlies with his club Santos FC and the Brazilian national team.
BBC

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim

Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...

