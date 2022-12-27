ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Person of interest detained after man found dead at KC home

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide in Kansas City. Just after 8p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they were directed into a residence were they located a man who...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police identified the man killed when the car he was in hit a utility pole. Topeka Police say the wreck happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Christmas morning, in the 100 block of SE 37th St. TPD says a westbound car went off the road, hit...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Mother grieves loss of son after fatal Christmas Day crash in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man killed in a Southeast Topeka car crash on Christmas Day. Early on Christmas morning, Brett Joynt, 23, died when he and two friends collided with a utility pole at the intersection of 37th St. and Humboldt. Many in the community are grieving Joynt’s death, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

KCPD officers shoot, kill man who drove off in a patrol car

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at 95 and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after 8a.m., police responded to a call of an individual who had car trouble at the 92nd and Parallel, according to police. As the officer approached the disabled...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Jefferson Co. authorities identify man killed in house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities have confirmed the identity of a man killed in a fire December 19. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says 38-year-old Jesse smith died in the fire at 9172 Lakeshore Dr., east of Lake Perry. Crews from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office helped recover then-unidentified...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Suspect accused of selling cocaine, meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 9:30a.m. Dec. 28, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima north of 150th and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies seized illegal...
OMAHA, NE
Hutch Post

Police ID 19-year-old Kansas man who died in crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 19-year-old Jordan McWilliams of Gardner. Just before 2a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of East Old 56 Highway and West 151st Street, according to a media release. First responders located...
GARDNER, KS
truecrimedaily

Missing Omaha mom’s remains found in Kansas 1 month after her disappearance

TOPEKA, Kansas (TCD) -- The remains of a missing 43-year-old mother from Nebraska were found last week after a month-long search for her. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 21, detectives in Omaha "identified a location of interest" near Topeka that they believed had connections to Cari Allen’s disappearance. They contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department, who went to the area of 2249 SW 57th St. to investigate.
OMAHA, NE
Hutch Post

Police catch man wanted for double-murder in Kansas City

JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is now in custody, according to a statement from Kansas City Police. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man who died after car crashed into icy Brush Creek identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 76-year-old man died after his minivan went down an embankment and crashed into an icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy