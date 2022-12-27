ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 2

Chuckie's Back
3d ago

We have 2 kinds of winter. It either snows early and then peters out, or it holds off until February when we get 3 storms.

WCVB

Record warmth putting Boston First Night ice sculptures in jeopardy

BOSTON — Warm weather is threatening the coolest attractions for New Year's Eve in Boston. Some ice sculptures carved ahead of First Night for the annual waterfront stroll display are melting amid record heat. At Copley Square, the First Night sculptures are wrapped up for protection from December's Spring...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Mild Air is Here to Stay for the First Days of 2023

Showers continue to fill in today to wrap up 2022. The new year doesn’t mean we wrap up with the warm temps, however. Mild air is here to stay for the first several days of 2023. Cloudy skies, fog near the south coast, and scattered showers will be off...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Southwest passenger arrives in Boston with plane half empty

BOSTON — Southwest Airlines expects to return to normal operations this week after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days. After canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday, the company said it expects to be back to regular scheduling by Friday. If Thursday turns out to be the last...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Dumpling Daughter Planning Move Into Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A trio of Chinese restaurants known in part for their dumplings is expanding to a fourth location, and this will be its first within the Boston city limits. A message from the business confirms what a poster within the Friends of Boston's...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Igloos, Fire Pits And Greenhouses: 7 Boston Hotspots For Outdoor Winter Dining

Boston Uncovered has uncovered some of the coziest winter spots for oudoor dining in and around Boston.These are some of the most popular restaurants featuring igloos, fire pits, and greenhouses. Take a look at 7 Boston area hotspots for outdoor dining. Hey, we’re New Englanders a little chill in the air or snow on the ground won’t stop us from having some fun.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day (observed) in Mass.

You know what there's not a lot of? Great movies centered around New Year's Day. The closest we've gotten is "When Harry Met Sally," but that's really about the final scene, and even then, the vast majority of that scene happens on New Year's Eve. So if you're creative, there's...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Fall River home

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
FALL RIVER, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Changes Coming to Jamaica Plain’s Arborway Parkway

In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, the ongoing redesign project for the Arborway Parkway continues advancing closer to the final design phase with the goal of improving safety and accessibility for all corridor users including bicyclists and pedestrians. Serving as one of the links connecting a string of parks along Boston's...
BOSTON, MA

