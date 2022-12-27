Read full article on original website
WCVB
Record warmth putting Boston First Night ice sculptures in jeopardy
BOSTON — Warm weather is threatening the coolest attractions for New Year's Eve in Boston. Some ice sculptures carved ahead of First Night for the annual waterfront stroll display are melting amid record heat. At Copley Square, the First Night sculptures are wrapped up for protection from December's Spring...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay erupts in flames
QUINCY, Mass — Fire crews were on the water Friday night after a boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay caught fire, shooting flames high into the air. Quincy firefighters responded to the scene before 7:30 p.m. and were able to eventually extinguish the blaze. It is not yet known...
nbcboston.com
Mild Air is Here to Stay for the First Days of 2023
Showers continue to fill in today to wrap up 2022. The new year doesn’t mean we wrap up with the warm temps, however. Mild air is here to stay for the first several days of 2023. Cloudy skies, fog near the south coast, and scattered showers will be off...
WCVB
Southwest passenger arrives in Boston with plane half empty
BOSTON — Southwest Airlines expects to return to normal operations this week after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days. After canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday, the company said it expects to be back to regular scheduling by Friday. If Thursday turns out to be the last...
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
nbcboston.com
Dumpling Daughter Planning Move Into Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A trio of Chinese restaurants known in part for their dumplings is expanding to a fourth location, and this will be its first within the Boston city limits. A message from the business confirms what a poster within the Friends of Boston's...
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston's Top 10 Stories of 2022: COVID, Crime, Marine Life and More
It seems like every year has flown by since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with another blink 2022 has come and gone. For the second year running, the pandemic stole the spotlight on nbc10boston.com. But it wasn't the only topic that got a lot of attention in 2022....
country1025.com
Igloos, Fire Pits And Greenhouses: 7 Boston Hotspots For Outdoor Winter Dining
Boston Uncovered has uncovered some of the coziest winter spots for oudoor dining in and around Boston.These are some of the most popular restaurants featuring igloos, fire pits, and greenhouses. Take a look at 7 Boston area hotspots for outdoor dining. Hey, we’re New Englanders a little chill in the air or snow on the ground won’t stop us from having some fun.
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lottery
Boston Metrolist has announced a housing lottery for The Charlestown, a senior 62+ community in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. A small number of the available apartments will offer truly affordable rent for those who qualify.
WBUR
Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day (observed) in Mass.
You know what there's not a lot of? Great movies centered around New Year's Day. The closest we've gotten is "When Harry Met Sally," but that's really about the final scene, and even then, the vast majority of that scene happens on New Year's Eve. So if you're creative, there's...
Massachusetts man putting gas in car for wife wins $1M with scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man won a $1 million lottery prize after buying an instant ticket while getting gas for his wife.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
Provincetown restaurant destroyed in flood during last week’s storm
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Paul Fanizzi had a bad feeling Friday morning. His restaurant along the water in Provincetown has weathered bad storms before, but this one felt different. “It flooded everything. It took everything out,” Fanizzi said. The storm surge Friday broke through the dining room wall of...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
Dorchester building evacuates after tank leaks 200 gallons of oil
A Dorchester building was evacuated Thursday night when an oil tank leaked approximately 200 gallons of oil. According to the Boston Fire Department, crews declared a level 2 Hazmat at the Thane Street building and promptly evacuated the building. Hamzat Technicians are still on scene to monitor the air quality...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Changes Coming to Jamaica Plain’s Arborway Parkway
In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, the ongoing redesign project for the Arborway Parkway continues advancing closer to the final design phase with the goal of improving safety and accessibility for all corridor users including bicyclists and pedestrians. Serving as one of the links connecting a string of parks along Boston's...
