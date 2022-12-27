ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

20-year-old man shot dead in Portsmouth apartment complex parking lot

By Antoinette DelBel
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside Sterling King Apartments on Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Investigators said they found Jamir Barnes, 20, with fatal injuries.

Tenants at the apartment complex tell News 3 reporter Antoinette DelBel the man was killed in the building’s parking lot.

“It’s kind of upsetting,” said one man who did not want to be identified. “We just moved in. We thought it would be a nice, quiet place here. It has been so far.”

That tenant said he was woken up by gunfire right outside his building.

“We couldn’t believe it,” he said. “It was just so loud. We knew it was just right downstairs. We didn’t dare look out the window. We were afraid we’d become a target.”

Several tenants told News 3 they heard at least 20 shots fired back and forth leading them to believe it was some sort of a gunfight.

“We heard quite a few shots,” the tenant said. “It sounded like two different weapons. One sounded a lot more powerful than the other. Probably a total of 25 to 30 shots. Then it quieted down and seven to eight minutes later, it started up again, and next thing you know, the cops are here.”

Bullet holes can be seen in car windows. Neighbors said several car alarms were set off. Gunshots ricocheted off the side of the apartment complex leaving bricks scattered on the ground.

At least five bullets went through the walls of one woman’s apartment into her kitchen. She said the bullets came though 10 feet away from where she and her husband were sleeping.

That woman and the other tenants are shaken by the violence.

“Nobody should lose their life,” one tenant said. “Why you got to shoot somebody for? I don’t understand.”

The building’s supervisor told News 3 reporter Antoinette DelBel, the victim, Barnes did not live at the complex and no on inside the building was hurt.

Police are not giving many details and have not said if there is a suspect or person of interest in the shooting.

Since last Thursday, there have been at least six deadly shootings across Hampton Roads, including Tuesday’s early morning homicide. Three of the deadly shootings have been in Portsmouth.

WTKR News 3

