U.S. probes how $370 million vanished in hack after FTX bankruptcy - Bloomberg News

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors are investigating an alleged cybercrime that drained more than $370 million from crypto exchange FTX hours after it filed for bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing a person familiar with the case.

The criminal probe into the stolen assets, launched by the Department of Justice is separate from fraud case against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, the report added.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office said he could not confirm or comment on the issue, while DoJ and FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy last month and Bankman-Fried stepped down as chief executive, after traders pulled billions from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.

The U.S. Department of Justice accused Bankman-Fried of causing billions of dollars of losses related to FTX, which a U.S. prosecutor called a "fraud of epic proportions."

Bankman-Fried founded FTX in 2019 and rode a boom in the values of bitcoin and other digital assets to become a billionaire several times over as well as an influential donor to U.S. political campaigns.

The FTX collapse has fanned fears about the future of the crypto industry after the beleaguered exchange outlined a "severe liquidity crisis".

MJ D We3
4d ago

Biden and his friends gobbled up a bunch of it! Ask old Kerosene Maxine where her millions went she received!! Biden received tons!

maynard.watson
4d ago

it's just $370 millions. what about the $20 billions supposedly sent to corrupt Ukraine that our Biden administration can't account for???

Hatrick
3d ago

This whole company was a scam, With no one being willing to blow the whistle because they were all getting a piece of the pie!🥧🍰🥮🤔🫢

