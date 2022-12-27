Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Mauldin, SC
In stunning Upstate South Carolina lies the progressive city of Mauldin, a place worth exploring. Mauldin was named after Lieutenant Governor W.L. Mauldin. Its history dates back to 1784 when Benjamin Griffith was awarded 100 acres, becoming one of the pioneer settlers in the area now known as Mauldin. Based...
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season
When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.
FOX Carolina
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman celebrates 100th milestone, was first Black worker in Greenville factory industry
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Ware was born on Dec. 29, 1922, in Anderson. She turned 100 years old on Thursday. After a call from her family about her history and ties to West Greenville, WYFF News 4 stopped by her home on Friday, which came as a surprise to Ware.
FOX Carolina
Watch Night Service: Historical and cultural significance gathering in church on New Year’s Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - How do you plan to ring in the New Year’s? Will you be at a party? Your favorite nightclub? Or at home watching the ball drop? Some in our area will be in church. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. It’s a tradition with a lot of history behind it.
WYFF4.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg serves homeless through cold Christmas weekend
FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
FOX Carolina
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
gsabusiness.com
Why Greer is an up-and-coming wedding destination
Greer is not only a destination for wedding planning services and venues, but a few new bridal businesses are also popping up downtown. A fresh, new bridal boutique quietly opened in downtown Greer on Dec. 15 and is a dream come true for a mother-daughter duo. Real estate attorney of...
ourstate.com
Sparks of Inspiration at the Omni Grove Park Inn
When I stare into a fireplace, I’m powerfully moved to say something profound. The gentle rhapsody of the flames — the flickering orange glow, the crackling wood, the rising sparks — seems to provide the perfect backdrop for a statement that expresses a central truth about the human condition. Perhaps I could say, “Every book is a quotation.” As my companions look up in approval, I could go on: “Every house is a quotation out of all forests, and mines, and stone quarries.” Nodding my head sagaciously, I could continue: “And every man is a quotation from all his ancestors.”
greenvillejournal.com
The Debutante Club of Greenville held its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022
The Debutante Club of Greenville presented 13 young women at its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022. Sarah Grace Calder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Connelly Calder, junior, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers of Orangeburg, and Mrs. Thomas Harold DeWitt of Simpsonville and the late Mr. DeWitt. A student at Clemson University, she was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Quin Bailey.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville Water service update: 8:00 p.m., December 29
The City of Asheville staff was able to make continued progress today in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Water crews will remain in the field overnight as we continue necessary repairs and monitor the system as it recharges. Service restoration today. The majority of Mills...
skisoutheast.com
An Ode to NC Mountains
Many times in life we are faced with decisions upon where to live. I started to get that antsy feeling . . . The feeling that there is (still) something bigger around the corner. The question had even been welling-up . . . ‘Am I beginning to outgrow the SE region’? Are the adventures becoming less rosy?
Extras Needed For Hallmark Movie Filming in North Carolina
Hallmark fans, rejoice! The network is searching for extras to appear in its latest holiday film, A Biltmore Christmas, which will begin production in January. The Yuletide romance will shoot on-location at the iconic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, and the film is looking for background performers in the area. If you've ever dreamed of being in a Hallmark Christmas movie, now's your chance.
Largest city in NC mountains water restoration won’t be complete Friday night as problem drags into a week
As many as 38,000 customers in the southern part of the city have had water outages.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List
SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
golaurens.com
Rolling S Golf Club closing its doors for good on Saturday
After 61 years of hosting golfers from around the region, Rolling S Golf Club in Waterloo will close its doors for good on Saturday, December 31. Ownership recently posted a message on their Facebook page and their website saying that the club will be permanently closing. On their website, they said that current economic conditions forced the closing.
WYFF4.com
'How are we supposed to survive like this?': Upstate apartment residents without water since before Christmas
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Some residents at an apartment complex in Greenwood say they have been without water since before Christmas. The issue now has the attention of city officials. For Jamica Higgins, Thursday marked one week without running water. She's been using plastic water jugs in her unit at...
WYFF4.com
Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
