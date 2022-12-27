Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".EddyEvonAnonymousPalm Bay, FL
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas EveL. CaneCocoa Beach, FL
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersRockledge, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Crime report, week of 12-30-22
Ian Carlos Maldonado, of Concord, N.H., unarmed burglary of occupied dwelling, giving false identification information to law enforcement officer. Mary Elizabeth Shutts, of Palm Bay, burglary with assault or battery. Brad Eugene Wood, of Melbourne, burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief – property damage less than $200. Cocoa...
fox35orlando.com
Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
veronews.com
‘World-class’ aquarium coming to the Indian River
Brevard Zoo is more than halfway through a $100-million fundraising campaign to build an extraordinary aquarium and lagoon science center across from the cruise port in Cape Canaveral, and it is turning to 32963 philanthropists to help push it over the top. “When you hear the details of their plan,...
sebastiandaily.com
Top 5 Businesses During 2022 in Sebastian, Florida
Our best business poll conducted in 2022 was the largest since 2016. We run it each year by asking our Sebastian Daily newsletter subscribers to vote on a list of brick-and-mortar businesses in Sebastian, Florida. Most of them are restaurants, diners, bars, pubs, and veterinarians. In addition, we have specialty...
WPBF News 25
Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
Cuban Cafe to Soon Open in Palm Bay
“I have always loved the food industry. It has always been my dream to open a restaurant since I came to this country and, finally, the right moment arrived. Now I’m ready to sell the food I love while serving the public."
WESH
Police: Man dies after crashing into tree in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's top headlines. Melbourne police said a driver was killed in a crash Friday afternoon. A crash near Post and Wickham roads was reported around 3:51 p.m. A car eastbound on Post Road had moved out of the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Locally-Owned Seafood Eatery to Open in Orlando
The restaurant will feature a twenty-seat patio, beer, wine, and some liquor, and a basic menu of soups, sandwiches, and plates featuring lobster, shrimp, grouper, and other standard seafood fare.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Groundbreaking ceremony launches construction of NASA Causeway bridge
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. NASA, Space Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new NASA Causeway Bridge, a $126 million project to build two high-level fixed bridges over the Indian River.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
click orlando
79-year-old man killed in Melbourne crash after striking tree, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 79-year-old man died in a Melbourne crash after striking a tree on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers said they responded to the single-vehicle wreck shortly before 4 p.m. near Post Road and west of Wickham Road. According to authorities, the Melbourne man was driving east on Post Road when he left the travel lanes and struck a tree.
1 dead in crash in Vero Beach
One person was killed in a vehicle crash on US1 Friday night, the Vero Beach Police Department said.
indianrivermagazine.com
Free history festival returns to downtown Fort Pierce Jan. 14
Treasure Coast history will come alive in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, Jan. 14, as the 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival is celebrated. This year’s festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Second Street in front of the Sunrise Theatre, 117 S. Second St.. Besides historical exhibitions outside the theater, the festival also features three presentations inside the theater, all tied to events that began in 1923, exactly 100 years ago.
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
mynews13.com
State investigating Christmas-themed drag show
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Christmas-themed drag show is on stage tonight in Orlando, but the state and Governor Ron DeSantis are putting the venue on notice. This is the third night ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ is performing in Florida. Their first show was in Ft. Lauderdale where shortly after Governor Ron DeSantis announced an investigation into the show and the venues that allowed minors to see it. Why? For allegedly exposing minors to sexually explicit content.
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
WESH
Police: Man barricaded in Brevard County apartment taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a man was arrested on Friday. Around 3:06 p.m. on Friday, police received a report about a "loud disturbance." Officers responded to an apartment on San Juan Circle. When police approached the suspect, Gregory Blocker, 28, he fled into his apartment and...
