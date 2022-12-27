ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns

Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
Netflix Unveils New Production Studio Near the Hudson Valley

Netflix has just unveiled a huge $903M plan for production studios located at an ex-military base. Last Wednesday, Netflix announced their plans for an investment of $903 million into a production facility at the former Fort Monmouth in New Jersey that would serve as a central point in for the streaming entertainment giant's East Coast operations.
EATONTOWN, NJ
Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?

According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. Your home could face water damage from the blizzard over the weekend. Waterpipes could freeze and burst to cause damage to your home, furniture, and flooring. This damage should be covered as long as you didn't leave your home unoccupied during the storm. If you were not at home, it depends on your policy if water damage is covered.
NEW YORK STATE
More Than 60 Dead Across Country From Blizzard

As more parts of the country begin to dig out and clean up from the massive winter storm that has hit more than 1/2 the country, authorities are coming to grips with the totality of the loss that we're feeling in our communities. The extremely high winds, bitter temperatures, and...
BUFFALO, NY
New Jersey Fishing Report- December 29, 2022

Last weekend’s bomb cyclone lived up to its billing, delivering arctic temperatures, gale force winds and keeping everyone off the water and the beaches. This week’s moderating weather got the boats back sailing and a few intrepid surfcasters out on the sand. The blackfish bite has been decent...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns

Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
MICHIGAN STATE
Deer hunters back bill changing opening day of deer season

A coalition of hunters and businesses across the state, including many in Chester County, are supporting legislation aimed at changing the opening day of deer season back to Monday. Pennsylvania has opened its rifle deer season on the Monday after Thanksgiving for over 60 years, that is until 2019. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hudson Valley’s Favorite Classic Christmas Cartoons

We asked the Hudson Valley to give us their favorite Christmas cartoons and have compiled a top 5 list. First off, as a kid growing up, The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas was a holiday favorite and my all-time favorite Christmas cartoon. Who remembers the animated Christmas TV special about...
