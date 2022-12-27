Read full article on original website
19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die
Winters in Central New York are cold, snowy, and often seem to never end, dragging into April. You can bury yourself under blankets and hibernate inside for several months or you can take advantage of everything the Empire state has to offer in the winter months. Snowy Mountains. For skiing,...
Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day At These Upstate New York Taverns
Who remembers when a Bloody Mary was well, just a Bloody Mary cocktail?. Times have certainly changed for this one of a kind drink. Now, of course, when you order a Bloody Mary it can arrive at your table in any sort of surprising concoction. Celery? For sure! Maybe a lemon on the rim of your glass? Yup! But as you will see here, now a lot of them arrive garnished with bacon strips, a small vegetable garden, a variety of olives, and even chicken strips and hard-boiled eggs if you are adventurous enough! It can practically be your whole meal nowadays. What?? Yes, take a look at check it out for yourself with some local Upstate New York examples.
Netflix Unveils New Production Studio Near the Hudson Valley
Netflix has just unveiled a huge $903M plan for production studios located at an ex-military base. Last Wednesday, Netflix announced their plans for an investment of $903 million into a production facility at the former Fort Monmouth in New Jersey that would serve as a central point in for the streaming entertainment giant's East Coast operations.
150 Year Old Hudson Valley Railroad Offers Year Round Experiences
Have you ever been a part of a historic train ride? It's possible in the Hudson Valley. It amazes me how much historical information can be found in the Hudson Valley. Some of it we may already know while a lot of it remains unknown or as a mystery. Some...
Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?
According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. Your home could face water damage from the blizzard over the weekend. Waterpipes could freeze and burst to cause damage to your home, furniture, and flooring. This damage should be covered as long as you didn't leave your home unoccupied during the storm. If you were not at home, it depends on your policy if water damage is covered.
Winning Lotto Tickets Sold In New York, HV Before Christmas
Check those tickets. At least four lottery tickets sold in New York State just before Christmas are bigger winners. Two tickets sold for the Dec. 21 Take 5 evening drawing are winners. One was sold on Long Island, the other in the Hudson Valley, according to the New York State Lottery.
Crazy Footage of Flood Devastation Across the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley region of New York was hit with some intense rain over the past several days and the effects were devastating. Here are some of the craziest moments caught on camera. New York received a big storm just days before Christmas and Governor Hochul declared a state of...
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
More Than 60 Dead Across Country From Blizzard
As more parts of the country begin to dig out and clean up from the massive winter storm that has hit more than 1/2 the country, authorities are coming to grips with the totality of the loss that we're feeling in our communities. The extremely high winds, bitter temperatures, and...
onthewater.com
New Jersey Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
Last weekend’s bomb cyclone lived up to its billing, delivering arctic temperatures, gale force winds and keeping everyone off the water and the beaches. This week’s moderating weather got the boats back sailing and a few intrepid surfcasters out on the sand. The blackfish bite has been decent...
‘Most Valuable Metal On The Planet’ Stolen In Upstate New York
New York State Police arrested five people in the Hudson Valley accused of stealing the "most valuable metal" on Earth. Just before Christmas, New York State Police arrested five alleged catalytic converter thieves. All four are Empire State residents. "Most Valuable Metal" On Earth Found Stolen In Hudson Valley, New...
Gruesome Wrong-Way Fatal Highway Crash In Hudson Valley, 2 Hurt
State Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police confirmed an investigation following a fatal accident on Sprain Brook Parkway, near the Taconic State Parkway. Fatal Sprain Brook Parkway Crash In the Town of Mount Pleasant, New York. On Tuesday, December 27, 2022,...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns
Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
This Mysterious Hudson Valley Community Was Known As “Wagendaal”
With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer hunters back bill changing opening day of deer season
A coalition of hunters and businesses across the state, including many in Chester County, are supporting legislation aimed at changing the opening day of deer season back to Monday. Pennsylvania has opened its rifle deer season on the Monday after Thanksgiving for over 60 years, that is until 2019. The...
Cat Who Went Missing in New York 10 Years Ago Found
Cats are known for being very independent, and sometimes they'll just make their own rules. But not all cats can survive in the wild. One can only imagine what a young cat would face outdoors in a congested area on an everyday basis. One family in New York had probably...
Hudson Valley’s Favorite Classic Christmas Cartoons
We asked the Hudson Valley to give us their favorite Christmas cartoons and have compiled a top 5 list. First off, as a kid growing up, The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas was a holiday favorite and my all-time favorite Christmas cartoon. Who remembers the animated Christmas TV special about...
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
North Carolina Man's Birthday Gift Turns Into $100,000 Lottery Win
"When it's in the bank, I'll believe it."
