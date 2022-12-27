ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

Folly Beach Pier in SC reopens months ahead of schedule, park system announces

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. — The Folly Beach Pier reopened several months ahead of schedule -- making great time for peak season, according to a report from WCIV.

The pier, which is near Charleston, replaces an old one that had been there since 1995. It closed in 2020 to be completely rebuilt and was set to be finished in spring 2023.

The new pier features lots of seating and places to fish this summer. It also had restrooms, a restaurant, beach access, showers, and a tackle shop. It was built to last at least 65 years.

“We are thrilled to be opening the new Folly Beach Pier just in time for the holidays,” Kevin Bowie, executive director of the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, told WCIV. “The Folly Beach Pier is a Lowcountry icon and we look forward to welcoming our community and visitors for generations to come.”

